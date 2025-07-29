en en
News Report Technology
July 29, 2025

Etherfi Introduces One-Click Vaults Featuring Enso-Powered Cross-Chain Deposit Functionality

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: July 29, 2025 at 10:00 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: July 29, 2025 at 10:00 am

In Brief

Ether.fi has integrated Enso’s widget to enable one-click, cross-chain vault deposits, simplifying the user experience and addressing liquidity fragmentation while supporting over $10 billion in total value locked.

Etherfi Introduces One-Click Vaults Featuring Enso-Powered Cross-Chain Deposit Functionality

Provider of restaking infrastructure with over $10 billion in total value locked (TVL), Ether.fi introduced one-click deposits for its cross-chain vaults by integrating Enso’s widget. This feature, developed in partnership with LayerZero and Stargate, streamlines the deposit process and improves the user experience. 

Enso, known for its fast onchain development capabilities, supports more than 100 projects and has facilitated over $15 billion in onchain settlements. It simplifies the traditionally slow and complex process of blockchain interaction by offering “blockchain shortcuts” — preconfigured combinations of actions that reduce the need for manual protocol integration, deep smart contract knowledge, and costly audits before testing. By centralizing these interactions through a shared engine, Enso manages the complex backend work, allowing developers to concentrate on product development. 

Through Enso’s widget integration, Ether.fi reduces a previously multi-step vault deposit procedure into a single action, enabling users to effortlessly deposit into liquid vaults from any blockchain or position. This is made possible by Enso’s cross-chain execution, which automates and consolidates the entire process into one seamless user interaction.

With the launch of one-click vaults, Ether.fi users are no longer required to possess a particular token on a specific blockchain. Instead, they can use assets they already own, regardless of which chain those assets reside on, to make deposits into a vault. This approach not only reduces barriers and enhances user retention but also aims to increase total value locked (TVL) by encouraging ETH stakers to consolidate assets that might otherwise remain distributed across different chains.

Enso’s Cross-Chain Widget Empowers Developers And Enhances UX 

The widget created by Enso in collaboration with LayerZero and Stargate serves as a fundamental component of the developer toolkit designed to simplify interactions with smart contracts. This enables chain abstraction, allowing developers to build advanced decentralized applications without the need to manually integrate multiple smart contracts and frameworks.

Etherfi’s adoption of Enso’s solution effectively tackles two persistent issues in the industry: user experience and liquidity fragmentation. Enso’s shortcut not only streamlines cross-chain operations for decentralized finance projects but also makes the process more accessible for end users. With the implementation of Enso’s one-click functionality on Etherfi, its vaults have become fully chain-agnostic and seamless for depositors. By functioning as a shortcut layer for liquid restaking protocols, Enso expands access to this critical DeFi mechanism, enabling a wider audience to engage in restaking without requiring specialized technical expertise.

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.