News Report Technology
November 11, 2025

Ethereum Foundation Progresses dAI Team’s 2026 Roadmap, Highlighting ERC-8004 And x402 As Key Priorities

Alisa Davidson
Published: November 11, 2025
In Brief

Ethereum Foundation’s dAI team is working on a 2026 roadmap to establish Ethereum as the decentralized backbone for AI, focusing on standards like ERC-8004 and x402.

Co-founder of PIN AI and a research scientist at the Ethereum Foundation (EF), a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting the development of Ethereum, announced on the social media platform X that he is collaborating with Ethereum Foundation leadership on the dAI Team 2026 roadmap.

According to the revealed information, the roadmap’s goal is to establish Ethereum as the global decentralized settlement and coordination backbone for AI, enabling autonomous agents and robots to transact, prove their work, and collaborate under transparent and open rules that anyone can audit and extend, while preserving user sovereignty over identity, assets, and data.

As AI systems gain more agency over money, data, and physical actions, trust, provenance, and verifiability have become key challenges to safe adoption. ERC-8004 and x402 are emerging as neutral standards for agentic commerce, but realizing their full potential will require coordinated efforts across various sectors, especially in other trust-critical areas. The announcement emphasized that if Ethereum does not take the lead, closed platforms or centralized entities will dominate, concentrating control over the growing AI economy.

The announcement also highlighted that in just three months, the team established a strategic direction, gained early traction through protocol standards, and started building an interdisciplinary community across cryptocurrency, AI, and security sectors.

Key achievements include the launch of foundational components for an agentic coordination stack on Ethereum, the publication of ERC-8004—standardizing agent identity, reputation, and crypto-validation—which initiated a movement with over 150 projects building on it, a builder group with more than 1,000 members, and hundreds participating in community calls. ERC-8004 also became the second most discussed formal improvement proposal on the Ethereum Magicians forum last year, only behind the much-debated RISK-V proposal from Vitalik. Additionally, contributions were made to the x402 protocol, which supports authenticated and paid web requests.

dAI Team To Position Ethereum As Backbone For ‘Machine Economy’

The EF established a dedicated group focused on AI to position Ethereum as the settlement and coordination layer for what it terms the “machine economy” in September. According to previous statements, the dAI team prioritizes two key goals: enabling AI agents to transact and coordinate without the need for intermediaries, and developing a decentralized AI stack that reduces dependency on a few large corporations. 

Additionally, the group aims to build on the ongoing work surrounding ERC-8004, a proposed Ethereum standard designed to establish the identity and trustworthiness of AI agents. This standard aims to provide identity and reputation systems for autonomous agents, facilitating decentralized coordination without centralized control.

The team will also support the development of new standards and upgrades as they emerge, adhering to Ethereum’s core values and the “d/acc” philosophy, which advocates for decentralized acceleration. 

Although EF does not control the network, it plays a pivotal role by supporting researchers, developers, and ecosystem projects. The foundation’s scope includes funding upgrades such as Ethereum 2.0, zero-knowledge proofs, and Layer 2 scaling solutions, as well as community initiatives like the Ecosystem Support Program. 

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.