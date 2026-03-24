Ethereum Foundation Outlines Vision For Layer 1 And Layer 2 In Advancing Ecosystem Development

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by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief The Ethereum Foundation has outlined a vision for a complementary Layer 1 and Layer 2 ecosystem where L1 provides a secure, decentralized foundation while L2 networks deliver specialized features, scalability, and innovation to enhance overall usability and ecosystem growth.

Non-profit organization dedicated to supporting the Ethereum blockchain, Ethereum Foundation has outlined its perspective on the relationship between Ethereum’s Layer 1 and Layer 2 networks, detailing the respective roles of each layer and how the broader ecosystem can utilize their complementary strengths to develop a robust and efficient platform for users.

The foundation emphasized strategies for maximizing the capabilities of L1 while enabling L2 networks to provide specialized functionality, aiming to enhance security, scalability, and overall usability across the Ethereum ecosystem.

According to the document, over the past five years a growing ecosystem of L2 networks has developed around the Ethereum, with each chain extending the base network in different ways. Some L2s inherit near-complete decentralization, such as Stage 2 rollups, while others adopt partial security models or rely on shared standards like the EVM without functioning as full L2s. Many of these networks remain under active development, often evolving from independent systems toward deeper integration with Ethereum over time.

A broader reassessment of the relationship between Ethereum’s base layer and its Layer 2 network has emerged, reflecting significant advances in both technology and ecosystem maturity. The previous major shift is considered to have taken place approximately five years ago with the introduction of the rollup-centric roadmap as a scaling strategy. Since then, improvements in interoperability, security sharing, and liquidity bridging have accelerated, while L2 networks have matured into distinct ecosystems with their own communities and economic activity. The direction of Ethereum’s Layer 1 scaling roadmap has also become clearer, contributing to renewed alignment across the ecosystem.

Evolving Layer Roles And Ecosystem Structure

The evolving model envisions a strong Layer 1 acting as the foundation of the network, with substantial scaling achieved while preserving decentralization and security. Alongside this, a diverse and interoperable set of L2 networks is expected to provide customization, specialized features, and application-specific capabilities that cannot be fully supported at the base layer. These L2 systems are expected to both compete and collaborate, contributing to a broader and more specialized on-chain environment.

Ethereum’s base layer continues to be positioned as a leading programmable blockchain and the primary hub for decentralized finance, maintaining high levels of liquidity, resilience, and decentralization. At the same time, emerging technologies, including zero-knowledge systems, are expected to enable significant scaling improvements while preserving core network principles.

The framework also recognizes that a single blockchain cannot meet the full range of requirements within a global on-chain economy. Different networks are expected to offer specialized capabilities, including unique execution environments, enhanced privacy features, alternative transaction models, and modular architectures that can accommodate regulatory or business needs. This diversity creates opportunities for complementary relationships between layers.

Within this structure, Layer 1 is expected to serve as a global settlement and liquidity hub, while Layer 2 networks expand functionality through innovation and customization. Together, they aim to broaden access to Ethereum’s core properties while enabling new use cases and economic activity.

The approach further highlights the importance of continued progress in interoperability, shared liquidity, and transparent security models, alongside efforts to reduce fragmentation across the ecosystem. The overall objective is to strengthen the relationship between the base layer and L2 networks in a way that supports both technological advancement and improved user accessibility.

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About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

