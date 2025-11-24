Don’t Miss These Abu Dhabi Events This December After HSC Asset Management

In Brief As December nears, Abu Dhabi becomes a global hub for finance and Web3, highlighted by HSC Asset Management on December 9–10.

As December approaches, Abu Dhabi transforms into a hub of finance and Web3 innovation, with world-class events attracting investors, innovators, and thought leaders from across the globe. At the center of this activity is HSC Asset Management, happening on December 9–10.



Backed by the Sino-International Entrepreneurs Federation (SIEF) and Sycamore Investment Fund Management (HK Fok Family, $70B AUM), HSC Asset Management brings together an exceptional mix of sovereign wealth funds, family offices, institutional investors, and technology leaders. The goal: to shape the global dialogue on how AI, DeFi, RWA tokenization, and sustainable finance are reshaping modern investment strategies.

HSC’s programming will feature the MENA–Asia Investment Summit, government-level dialogues, and strategic MOU signings between leading financial institutions. Among the invited speakers are industry icons such as Arthur Hayes, Joseph Lubin, Yat Siu, Rob Hadick, and Kelvin Koh, alongside founders and executives from the world’s top Web3 ecosystems, including Polygon, Celestia, Hashed, 1inch, Monad, ZKsync, and Ava Labs.



But HSC is just the beginning. We’ve rounded up other must-attend finance and Web3 events in Abu Dhabi this December that are worth marking in your calendar:

December 8–11, 2025

Returning for its fourth edition, Abu Dhabi Finance Week is the MENA region’s premier finance and investment summit, bringing together leaders from over 100 countries. Under the theme “Engineering the Capital Network,” ADFW 2025 will explore how innovation, AI, and cross-border investment are reengineering global capital systems, and why the UAE is emerging as a gravitational hub for the next era of finance.

The four-day summit includes five flagship forums and more than 60 curated events, featuring top policymakers, market experts, and investors shaping the global economic narrative. From institutional finance to fintech, ADFW serves as a nexus between East and West — driving the conversations that define tomorrow’s capital flows.

December 8–9, 2025

Following its groundbreaking debut last year, Bitcoin MENA returns bigger and bolder for 2025. As the premier Bitcoin gathering in the Middle East and North Africa, it anchors Abu Dhabi’s position as a rising hub for global Bitcoin dialogue, innovation, and adoption.

Timed perfectly after the Abu Dhabi Formula 1 Grand Prix, the event blends high-energy networking with deep industry insight. Expect an expanded exhibition floor, interactive outdoor activations, and curated experiences featuring world-class speakers, Bitcoin startups, and investors. For anyone passionate about Bitcoin’s role in global finance, this is the MENA stage you can’t afford to miss.

December 11–13, 2025

Solana’s flagship global conference, Breakpoint, lands in Abu Dhabi for the first time, bringing together founders, builders, and institutions that are shaping the future of the Internet’s financial layer. Representing over 110 countries, Breakpoint is where the Solana community meets to celebrate innovation, showcase real revenue-driving projects, and debate the evolution of Internet Capital Markets.

The 2025 edition focuses on Revenue and Returns, spotlighting builders and investors who are delivering real results, not just hype. True to Solana’s no-nonsense ethos, panels are banned, replaced by debates, keynotes, and fireside conversations with industry peers who are in the arena. Aligned with Abu Dhabi Finance Week and Bitcoin MENA, Breakpoint rounds out an electrifying month for the city, now firmly established as the capital of capital.

