Dolomite Expands To Berachain, Unlocking New Era Of Lending, Borrowing, And Capital Efficiency

In Brief Dolomite has launched on Berachain, marking its largest deployment yet and introducing advanced DeFi tools along with a streamlined lending and borrowing experience.

Lending and borrowing platform Dolomite announced its expansion to Berachain, a Layer 1 blockchain that mirrors Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) functionality.

The platform serves as a central hub for asset management, allowing users to deposit, withdraw, swap, and stake their assets through an intuitive and user-friendly interface. At launch, Dolomite supports more than 25 digital assets, including ETH, USDC, USDT, weETH, eBTC, wBTC, and others.

Managing assets on Dolomite is streamlined and accessible. The borrowing section enables users to monitor and control their borrowed assets and collateral in real-time. Additionally, isolated borrowing positions allow users to separate risk across different positions.

Dolomite’s Strategies Hub simplifies advanced decentralized finance (DeFi) strategies. Whether looping assets, earning yield, or optimizing holdings, the Strategies Page enables one-click execution of sophisticated DeFi actions. Furthermore, Dolomite features ZAP, a meta-aggregator that consolidates multi-step DeFi transactions into a single streamlined action.

Dolomite has also confirmed that its Token Generation Event (TGE) will take place in the coming weeks, officially launching the DOLO token on Berachain. The total supply of DOLO is set at 1 billion tokens, with an initial circulating supply of approximately 361,694,000 tokens at TGE, including locked veDOLO. Over half of the total supply is allocated to the community, while 20 percent is designated for airdrops. 10% is reserved for platform usage and early contributors, split evenly between DOLO and veDOLO. Another 10% is assigned to the Minerals Program, issued as DOLO call options with a $0.045 strike price and a six-month exercise window. 3% of the supply is dedicated to incentivizing Boyco deposits, paid in veDOLO. Additionally, 1% of the DOLO supply will be used to establish a liquidity pool on Kodiak. This structured allocation ensures that a majority of the supply benefits the community while incentivizing platform engagement and liquidity.

Dolomite Works On Adding More Features To Enhance Its Trading Platform: PoL Integration, Smart Debt and Collateral Management Planned

Dolomite is an advanced decentralized money market protocol and decentralized exchange (DEX) designed to enhance capital efficiency through its virtual liquidity system while supporting a wide range of tokens.

Currently, the platform is actively developing new features that it plans to introduce in the future. One of these is Proof of Liquidity (PoL) Integration, which will allow users to stake PoL-eligible assets directly within Dolomite. At the same time, users will be able to borrow against their PoL assets while continuing to earn staking rewards.

Another planned feature is Smart Debt and Collateral Management, which will give users the option to allow others to swap their collateral assets or debt assets for correlated assets. Additionally, users will have the opportunity to earn trading fees while simultaneously earning lending yield, helping to increase returns and reduce the overall interest owed.

The platform is also working on implementing Automatic E-Mode, as well as Position Alerts and Notifications. Other upcoming features include Limit, Take Profit, and Stop Loss Orders, Portfolio Tracking, Dolomite Bridge and more.

