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  • Digital Quant 2026 Unveils ‘On-Chain × Global Assets’ Quantitative Trading Model, Expands Access To Equities, Precious Metals, And Commodities
News Report Technology
March 26, 2026

Digital Quant 2026 Unveils ‘On-Chain × Global Assets’ Quantitative Trading Model, Expands Access To Equities, Precious Metals, And Commodities

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: March 26, 2026 at 9:33 am Updated: March 27, 2026 at 6:58 am
by Anastasiia O
Edited and fact-checked: March 26, 2026 at 9:33 am

In Brief

Digital Quant 2026 has expanded its competition framework from crypto-only to a multi-asset “Cross-Market Quant 3.0” format, enabling participants to trade equities, commodities, precious metals, and digital assets on a standardized on-chain platform that evaluates both returns and strategic risk management.

Digital Quant 2026 Unveils ‘On-Chain × Global Assets’ Quantitative Trading Model, Expands Access To Equities, Precious Metals, And Commodities

Organizing committee of the Digital Quant 2026 Global Digital Asset Quantitative Trading Competition, jointly launched by Barron’s China and DeAI Expo, announced the full deployment of its “On-Chain × Global Assets” quantitative trading framework. 

The update introduces trading pairs across equities, precious metals, and commodities, marking the competition’s transition from a crypto-focused format to a multi-asset structure labeled “Cross-Market Quant 3.0.” 

This expansion enables participants to engage with a wider range of global financial instruments, moving beyond traditional cryptocurrency assets such as BTC and ETH.

The framework now supports equities from major markets including the US and Hong Kong, key precious metals such as gold, commodities including oil, and maintains coverage of digital-native assets. 

By broadening the scope of tradable instruments, the competition emphasizes integrated asset allocation and cross-market strategy rather than isolated volatility capture. Analysts note that this structural shift reflects a growing focus on portfolio optimization, macro hedging, and inter-market correlations.

The New Framework To Redefine Quantitative Trading Benchmarks For Institutional Participants

Digital Quant 2026 also standardizes on-chain settlement and execution, providing a unified environment for strategy verification and consistent performance evaluation across diverse asset classes. 

The competition’s assessment metrics have been updated to measure not only returns but also the depth of macroeconomic insight and risk management skills, moving away from single-asset benchmarks toward composite evaluations of strategy sophistication.

“We are at an inflection point in the evolution of quantitative trading,” said Kevin Ren, Initiator of Digital Quant 2026 in a written statement. “This is not just a competition—it is a platform for Global Digital Asset Quant Trading in the next era,” he added. 

Observers suggest that the inclusion of equities and commodities is likely to attract a wider range of participants, particularly from institutional segments seeking exposure to cross-market quantitative strategies.

Registration for the 2026 competition is currently open via Digitalquant.fund, with a deadline in late March and live trading scheduled to begin on March 30. Additional events include an invite-only networking session during the Hong Kong Web3 Festival in late April and a forthcoming grand awards ceremony. 

The updated framework positions Digital Quant 2026 as a benchmark for multi-asset quantitative trading, reflecting the evolving demands of global financial markets and institutional investors.

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About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
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