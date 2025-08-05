en en
News Report Technology
August 05, 2025

Decibel Debuts Its High-Performance On‑Chain Trading Engine Powered By Aptos

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: August 05, 2025
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: August 05, 2025 at 10:30 am

In Brief

Decibel has launched on Aptos, offering a high-speed, fully on‑chain trading engine that unifies spot, perpetual, and yield markets with deep liquidity, composable infrastructure, and performance on par with leading centralized exchanges.

Decibel Debuts Its High-Performance On‑Chain Trading Engine Powered By Aptos

On-chain trading engine designed to streamline and modernize decentralized finance (DeFi) Decibel announced its launch. Leveraging Aptos’ high-performance infrastructure and integrating with the Aptos Orderbook, the platform is built for global execution speed and optimized for deep liquidity, representing an important step forward for on-chain markets and the global trading ecosystem.

The system enables fully on-chain matching and settlement, supports both spot and perpetual markets alongside native yield opportunities, and allows cross-margin trading with multi-collateral accounts. It also offers gas-free transactions for any asset, including emerging asset classes, and achieves sub-second finality with low transaction costs through Aptos’ parallel execution technology.

Aptos’ Layer 1 blockchain designed for speed, scalability, and secure smart contract execution. Its standout innovation is its parallel execution architecture, which lets independent transactions run simultaneously rather than in sequence. This model greatly increases throughput and lowers latency compared to traditional chains. Notably, on Aptos, decentralized platforms implement an on-chain order book protocol leveraging the blockchain’s native optimistic concurrency and parallel execution capabilities. This infrastructure is designed for web-scale trading, offering atomic settlement, deep liquidity, and global market access, while supporting emerging trading products like derivatives and options that may not be available on centralized exchanges (CEXs).

Decibel Delivers Composable On‑Chain Trading Infrastructure For Developers And Traders Alike

Decibel is designed to serve not only traders but also developers, offering a fully composable, modular, and programmable infrastructure suitable for both DeFi projects and institutional finance applications. The platform allows builders to create, route, and generate value by leveraging Decibel as the core engine.

By integrating spot trading, perpetual contracts, and yield strategies within a single framework, the platform enhances capital efficiency and enables smooth interoperability throughout the ecosystem. For developers operating in the wider DeFi space, Decibel delivers programmable liquidity and real-time execution capabilities that can be incorporated into their own applications. With performance comparable to top CEXs, Decibel represents a notable step forward in advancing the concept of a Global Trading Engine.

Now available on the Aptos Devnet, Decibel invites early participants to explore its capabilities, test its features, and contribute to shaping the future of on-chain trading.

Tags:

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

