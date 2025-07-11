Decentraland Announces Career Quest: A Two-Day Web3 Career Event With Workshops, Networking, And Scholarships

In Brief Decentraland is hosting Career Quest, a free two-day virtual event featuring expert workshops, networking, and job opportunities aimed at helping participants explore and build careers in the Web3 sector.

Social virtual platform Decentraland announced Career Quest, an upcoming two-day event set to take place within its virtual environment on July 16th–17th. The event is free to attend and focuses on exploring career paths in the Web3 sector, offering opportunities to engage with hiring partners and build relevant skills.

The program features over eight expert-led workshops and sessions, competitive knowledge-based games held in the Career Quest Game Arena, and access to a network of more than 60,000 job opportunities through Bondex, a recruitment platform supported by Binance and Chainlink.

The event agenda includes panels that address various career tracks within Web3, such as development, marketing, and résumé building. Key workshop titles include “Web3 Jobs Decoded: Where the Opportunities Are in 2025,” “Resume Skills for Web3: How to Build a CV That Gets Attention,” and “Pitch Yourself in Web3: How to Stand Out to Startups, Protocols & Recruiters.”

Participants will also have opportunities to engage directly with industry professionals to gain insight into roles in product management, developer relations, community engagement, and virtual collaboration. Sessions will include representatives from platforms such as web3.career, Metana, and the Decentraland Foundation.

Additionally, two participants will be selected to receive full scholarships for Metana’s Full Stack Web3 Beginner Bootcamp, each valued at $12,000 USD. The program begins in September and spans 28 weeks, requiring a weekly commitment of no less than 25 hours. The cohort is limited to ten students, and the bootcamp is specifically tailored for individuals without professional coding backgrounds. Those already employed as developers are not the intended audience for this training initiative.

Decentraland Foundation’s Bay Backner Unveils The Vision Behind Career Quest

While there is frequent discussion around bringing the “next million” users into the Web3 ecosystem, the reality is that most individuals are not actively seeking to enter Web3 itself—they are looking to address specific needs such as finding solutions, engaging in entertainment, forming social connections, or securing employment opportunities.

In this context, recent data from Decentraland indicates that 62% of its logins in the current year have originated from Web2 users, who accessed the platform without the use of digital wallets or seed phrases, driven primarily by interest and exploration. The launch of Career Quest aligns with this trend, providing a timely response to the evolving user behavior.

In light of this development, Mpost conducted an interview with Bay Backner, who serves as Head Producer and Curator at the Decentraland Foundation, to gain further insight into the purpose and goals of the event.

“Career success is about connection and real, measurable impact. This year, two of our community members will be awarded Metana full-stack Web3 developer boot camps, each worth $12,000 and backed by a full job guarantee. That means success literally looks like two people starting brand-new careers as Web3 developers,” Bay Backner told Mpost. “Beyond that, we’re seeing real hiring conversations happening in-world, with teams like Web3.career and Serotonin meeting candidates directly inside Decentraland,” she added.

The event features workshops focused on curriculum vitae preparation, in-depth guidance on navigating entry into the Web3 industry, and insights from established professionals discussing their personal career trajectories within the sector. There is anticipation that the period following the event will reveal tangible examples of career development and transitions influenced by the sessions and interactions that took place.

Bay Backner emphasized her intention to blur the line between those who have established themselves in the industry and those who are just beginning. She noted that one of the defining strengths of Web3 is its meritocratic nature, where many individuals have advanced their careers through tangible contributions, portfolios, and active engagement rather than formal academic backgrounds. She explained that this ethos is central to Career Quest, which aims to foster a culture of passing opportunities forward, creating access, and building a genuinely level playing field.

Virtual Worlds As Living Portfolios: The Future Of Job-Seeking In Web3 Communities

In response to a question about the future of job-seeking within virtual worlds over the next one to two years, Bay Backner observed that these environments are increasingly becoming dynamic portfolios where individuals can showcase their skills, creativity, and value through active participation and collaboration. She stated that the traditional model of submitting static résumés is giving way to a new approach, where real-time contributions within virtual spaces allow potential employers and collaborators to assess candidates based on visible, hands-on engagement.

“We’re already seeing this shift in Web3, where remote work is the norm but connection still matters. People want to find roles through shared passions, not just listings, and virtual worlds are ideal for that. Communities are at the heart of virtual worlds, and within those communities, opportunities often emerge organically,” Bay Backner told Mpost.

“We’ve seen this happen already in Decentraland. Some of our current Foundation staff started by participating in game jams and open calls, contributing as creators and community builders. Their paths into full-time roles came from showing up, sharing work, and getting involved. That’s exactly how I became Head Producer—I started by producing in-world events as a community member and contributing to the DAO,” she added.

Bay Backner expressed the view that over the next two years, a growing number of careers would begin within virtual environments. She noted that knowledge sharing is embedded in the nature of virtual worlds such as Decentraland, which are founded on open-source software and its principles, fostering a sustained culture of generosity among community members. According to her, these virtual spaces will continue to remove traditional barriers between employers and emerging talent, transforming digital job-seeking from a process of impersonal outreach into one that feels more like participating in an active, connected community.

