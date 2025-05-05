Crypto’s Crossroads: What’s Next for The Market? The Hottest Insights From Industry Opinion Leaders

In Brief At Hack Seasons Dubai, crypto exchange leaders from 1inch, BitGet, OKX, and KuCoin explored the future of crypto markets, emphasizing token listing criteria, regulatory hurdles, and bold long-term predictions.

At the heart of this year’s Hack Seasons Conference in Dubai, a standout panel titled “What’s Next for the Market?” brought together leading voices from 1inch, BitGet, OKX, and KuCoin to dissect the future of digital assets and exchanges. Moderated by Mickey Hardy, President & Chairman of Arcadia Marketing, the discussion offered deep insights into the mechanics, challenges, and bold predictions defining the next era of crypto.

The panel began by exploring how major crypto exchanges decide which tokens to list. Key factors include a project’s fundamentals, trading activity, and community engagement. Technological reliability and regulatory compliance—especially with evolving EU regulations like MiCA—are also becoming increasingly important.

The conversation then shifted to regulatory challenges, particularly in the U.S. While some companies are steering clear of the American market due to uncertainty, others remain hopeful that clearer frameworks will emerge. A shared concern was the need for regulations that can evolve alongside technological innovation.

Finally, the panel offered a glimpse into the day-to-day lives of exchange executives. Their routines revolve around problem-solving, leading global teams, driving core business strategies, and balancing innovation with compliance—all while navigating a fast-changing market.

Big Bets and Bold Beliefs

In their closing thoughts, panelists shared bold, even contrarian views. From Bitcoin reaching $1 million to the often underestimated long-term impact of blockchain, the message was clear: crypto is here to stay—but it must evolve.

As the market shifts, the exchange leaders unanimously agreed on one thing: the fusion of regulation, innovation, and community will define the next chapter of crypto. Watch the full panel discussion to hear all their insights firsthand.

