Crypto’s Big Week: Coinbase Joins Amex, Ripple Expands In Africa, And Binance Powers Japan’s Push

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Major global players are accelerating the convergence of crypto, banking, and payments, from Bitcoin rewards cards and DeFi integrations to institutional custody and real-world asset tokenization, signaling a new era of mainstream digital finance.

October’s second week saw crypto and traditional finance converge like never before. From Coinbase and American Express debuting a Bitcoin rewards card to Ripple’s custody deal in Africa and Binance Japan’s PayPay acquisition, major players are redrawing the lines between digital assets, banking, and global payments innovation.

Coinbase and American Express Launch Bitcoin Rewards Credit Card

Coinbase has partnered with American Express to launch a crypto credit card that lets users earn Bitcoin rewards on everyday purchases. Initially rolling out to select U.S. customers, the card functions like a regular credit card — except cashback is replaced with Bitcoin automatically deposited into users’ Coinbase accounts.

Backed by American Express, the card offers global acceptance and fraud protection while integrating directly with the Coinbase app for real-time tracking, spending management, and reward conversion. A Coinbase spokesperson said the collaboration reflects their goal of making crypto “accessible in everyday life,” while an American Express representative called it a bridge between “traditional payments and digital assets.”

The partnership highlights how major financial networks are warming to crypto. Analysts noted that tying rewards to Bitcoin could attract newcomers without requiring them to buy crypto directly, while giving enthusiasts an easy, low-friction way to accumulate it.

However, experts also cautioned that Bitcoin’s price volatility remains a risk, and users should manage credit spending responsibly. Still, the Coinbase–Amex card marks a tangible step toward blending mainstream finance with the digital economy — a sign that crypto rewards may soon become as common as cashback.

Binance Japan & PayPay Join Forces in a Major Acquisition

Binance Japan has entered a major partnership with PayPay, as the SoftBank-backed payment giant acquired a 40% stake in the exchange. The collaboration aims to connect PayPay’s 70 million-user network with Binance’s blockchain infrastructure, creating what the companies describe as a “seamless link” between crypto and fiat payments.

The initiative will let users buy and sell cryptocurrencies directly using PayPay Money within the Binance Japan app — a move designed to make digital assets part of daily transactions. PayPay already dominates Japan’s cashless payments market, and this alliance marks a new step in regulated crypto adoption.

By merging Binance’s blockchain technology with PayPay’s scale, Japan is positioning itself at the forefront of financial innovation and crypto integration.

MoonPay & Axiom Unite to Make DeFi Payments Instant and Accessible

MoonPay has partnered with Axiom, a Y Combinator–backed DeFi trading terminal, to make decentralized finance more accessible through instant crypto payments. The integration allows users to buy digital assets directly within Axiom using familiar payment methods such as credit cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and PayPal — eliminating the complex steps that usually separate fiat and on-chain participation.

MoonPay’s CEO, Ivan Soto-Wright, said the goal is to meet the growing demand for “faster, more streamlined ways to trade,” highlighting Axiom’s innovative approach to multi-chain trading and yield strategies. By embedding MoonPay’s payment rails, users can now fund accounts and execute trades in seconds instead of navigating multiple exchanges or wallets.

An Axiom spokesperson noted that simplifying onboarding has always been DeFi’s biggest challenge. With MoonPay’s global infrastructure and compliance coverage across 160+ countries, Axiom users can securely purchase assets like ETH and stablecoins without leaving the app.

This partnership transforms Axiom into a one-stop DeFi gateway — merging fiat convenience with blockchain freedom. As Soto-Wright put it, the collaboration brings the industry “closer to a future where DeFi is as easy to access as traditional online banking.”

Ripple Partners with Absa Bank to Launch Institutional Crypto Custody in South Africa

Ripple has secured its first major crypto custody partnership in Africa, teaming up with South Africa’s Absa Bank to provide institutional-grade storage for digital and tokenized assets. The deal allows Absa’s financial clients to hold cryptocurrencies through Ripple’s secure, compliant custody technology — marking a milestone in the continent’s growing blockchain adoption.

Reece Merrick, Ripple’s Managing Director for the Middle East and Africa, said the collaboration reflects Africa’s “major shift in how value is stored and exchanged.” He noted that Absa’s leadership in innovation made it an ideal partner for Ripple’s custody infrastructure.

The partnership arrives amid improving regulatory clarity and surging institutional interest in digital assets across Africa. Ripple’s infrastructure gives banks like Absa a trusted framework to explore blockchain-based offerings safely.

Ripple has previously worked with African fintechs such as Chipper Cash and recently introduced its USD-backed stablecoin, RLUSD, to regional markets. The company reports that 64% of finance leaders in the Middle East and Africa cite faster payments as a top reason for adopting blockchain.

As Kenya advances its own crypto regulation bill, Ripple’s entry into African banking could accelerate the continent’s move toward regulated digital finance and institutional blockchain adoption.

Cardano’s Hoskinson Looks to South Korea for Blockchain–AI Breakthroughs

Cardano founder and Input Output CEO Charles Hoskinson is eyeing South Korea as the next global hub for blockchain and artificial intelligence collaboration. During a recent visit to Seoul, he met with industry leaders and praised the government’s ambitious 100 trillion won ($70 billion) AI fund, saying there’s “enormous potential for blockchain and AI to work together for the benefit of the people.”

Hoskinson believes blockchain could boost Korea’s manufacturing, supply chain, and electronics sectors by enhancing transparency and efficiency — especially amid global trade tensions. He noted that “Samsung already ships every Galaxy phone with a Knox-based blockchain wallet,” a sign of how integrated blockchain has become in Korea’s tech ecosystem.

He also commended Korea’s evolving crypto regulations, from the Virtual Asset User Protection Act to the Digital Asset Basic Act, calling them “extraordinary progress” that encourages innovation rather than overregulation.

Hoskinson emphasized that Korea’s crypto market — where four firms control about 90% of volume — is highly efficient and primed for growth. His latest project, Midnight, focuses on privacy, compliance, and real-world use cases such as health care, digital identity, and stablecoin integration.

He described blockchain as the “invisible trust layer” uniting finance, governance, and technology worldwide.

Laser Digital Partners with Solidus Labs to Strengthen Crypto Market Oversight

Nomura Group’s digital asset arm, Laser Digital, has joined forces with Solidus Labs to enhance crypto-native market surveillance across exchanges, OTC markets, and DeFi platforms. The partnership equips Laser Digital with advanced detection tools that identify suspicious trading patterns both on- and off-chain, reinforcing its compliance and risk management framework.

Laser Digital, backed by one of the world’s largest financial institutions, aims to blend traditional finance discipline with crypto innovation. CEO Dr. Jez Mohideen noted that Solidus Labs’ “intelligence-driven detection capabilities” make them an ideal partner for ensuring secure institutional access to the on-chain ecosystem.

Solidus Labs’ founder Asaf Meir added that the collaboration sets a “gold standard for crypto-native market integrity,” bridging TradFi and DeFi in what he called a defining year for digital finance.

The partnership follows Laser Digital’s regulatory milestone as the first firm licensed under Dubai’s VARA Pilot Framework to offer OTC crypto options.

Boerse Stuttgart Digital and DekaBank Deepen Partnership to Bring Crypto to German Retail Investors

Boerse Stuttgart Digital, Europe’s leading crypto infrastructure provider, is expanding its collaboration with DekaBank to launch a retail-focused crypto offering for customers of Germany’s savings banks (Sparkassen). Under the partnership, Boerse Stuttgart Digital will provide institutional-grade liquidity through its brokerage platform, while DekaBank adapts its existing crypto infrastructure — originally built for institutional use — to serve retail clients.

Set to launch next year, the offering will cover the full crypto value chain, from trading and custody to the user interface. Dr. Matthias Voelkel, CEO of Boerse Stuttgart Group, said the collaboration reflects shared values of “trust, integrity, and professionalism,” aiming to make crypto access simple and secure.

Marion Spielmann, COO of DekaBank, added that extending their partnership to retail clients will help savings banks integrate crypto seamlessly, building on their successful cooperation for institutional services since 2024.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

