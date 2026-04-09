CryptoQuant Analysis Signals Bitcoin Stress Cycle Nears End, Early Accumulation Opportunity Emerging

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by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief CryptoQuant reports Bitcoin’s stress cycle nears an end, with extreme negative Sharpe Ratio and Buy/Sell Pressure Delta signaling early accumulation, while risks from macro, liquidity, and sentiment persist.

Cryptocurrency market research firm CryptoQuant have provided a detailed analysis on Bitcoin, suggesting that the cryptocurrency’s stress cycle is approaching its conclusion, although a full reversal has not yet been observed.

The report focuses on two critical metrics: Bitcoin’s Short-Term Sharpe Ratio and the Buy/Sell Pressure Delta (30), which together indicate one of the most notable risk/reward configurations in recent cycle history, though patience remains a key consideration.

According to the analysis, the Short-Term Sharpe Ratio has dropped deeply into negative territory, reaching the −40 threshold, a level historically associated with generational entry points. Previous occurrences of such extreme readings in 2015, 2019, 2020, and 2023 were consistently followed by significant re-ratings of the asset. Historical charts indicate that every major accumulation phase over the last decade was preceded by these extreme negative Sharpe readings, signaling periods when risk-adjusted opportunities for entry were particularly strong. Currently, Bitcoin is trading within this historically significant red-circled zone, suggesting that similar accumulation potential may exist.

The Buy/Sell Pressure Delta adds further context to the analysis. Historical patterns show that durable market bottoms develop as a process rather than a single event. The sequence typically begins with a sharp flush into Maximum Sell Pressure, marked by orange or red spikes below the −0.05 threshold, representing the exhaustion of forced sellers and panic capitulators.

This is followed by a gradual normalization back toward the green “Sell Pressure” band as supply diminishes. The most asymmetric risk/reward opportunities historically appear when the delta eventually moves back into the blue “Buy Pressure” territory, indicating that demand is genuinely returning rather than the market merely stabilizing. According to current data, Bitcoin has passed the initial orange flush phase, and the delta is rising, though it has not yet reached blue levels. This gap between confirmed capitulation and re-emerging demand has historically provided optimal conditions for strategic capital deployment.

Bitcoin Faces Persistent Risks Amid Market Stress, But Indicators Suggest Early Accumulation Opportunity

Despite these signals, risk factors remain present. Macro headwinds, liquidity constraints, and fragile market sentiment could extend the current stress cycle. However, for investors applying a cycle-aware framework, the combination of the Sharpe Ratio and Buy/Sell Pressure Delta suggests that the market may be closer to the beginning of an accumulation opportunity than the end.

As of the time of reporting, Bitcoin was trading at $71,225.94, representing a decline of over 0.64% in the past 24 hours. The lowest price in the period was $70,528, while the highest reached $72,634. The total market capitalization of cryptocurrencies stood at $2.41 trillion, reflecting a 1.35% decrease over the same period. Total cryptocurrency trading volume over the past 24 hours was $91.15 billion, marking a 23.97% decrease, according to CoinMarketCap data. This detailed market assessment underscores both the potential opportunities and ongoing risks in the Bitcoin market as it navigates the final stages of its current stress cycle.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

