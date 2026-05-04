Crypto Market Watch: A Stabilization Week With Bigger Stories Beneath The Surface

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by Alisa Davidson by Victor Dey To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

For the week running March 27 to April 5, crypto gave us one of those slightly uncomfortable market windows where the chart said one thing, the news flow said another, and macro kept interrupting both.

At first glance, the story looked simple enough: Bitcoin bent, but did not break. BTC ended the period around $68,981 on CoinMarketCap’s April 5 historical snapshot, up 4.59% over seven days, while Ethereum also finished higher on the week. That is not a euphoric move, but given the wider backdrop of tariff fears, inflation anxiety, rate uncertainty, and risk-off sentiment, it was a respectable showing.

Still, we should be careful not to oversell it. Bitcoin did not prove it had fully decoupled from macro. If anything, the week reminded us that BTC is still often treated like a high-beta risk asset. When tariff headlines hit and investors start cutting exposure, Bitcoin does not always behave like digital gold. Sometimes it behaves like everything else that looks volatile.

So, the main price takeaway was constructive, but not heroic. Holding the mid-$60K range mattered. It showed that buyers were still prepared to defend the market. But a support hold is not the same thing as a clean breakout.

The fund-flow data made the week more interesting. CoinShares reported $224 million of inflows into digital asset investment products, which sounds bullish on the surface. But the detail was more nuanced. Momentum weakened later in the week as stronger macro data and more hawkish rate expectations weighed on sentiment. In other words, institutions were still allocating, but they were not exactly throwing caution to the wind.

The standout was XRP. Products linked to XRP attracted $119.6 million in weekly inflows, reportedly the asset’s strongest inflow week since mid-December 2025. Bitcoin saw $107.3 million, while Ethereum posted $52.8 million in outflows. That tells us investors were not simply buying “crypto” as one broad basket. They were rotating selectively into specific assets and narratives.

That selectivity matters. Bitcoin still had demand, but it was not the only institutional story. Ethereum had a frustrating split-screen week: better spot price action, but weaker product flows. For ETH bulls, the technical roadmap remains active, especially with the upcoming Glamsterdam upgrade aimed at improving Layer-1 scaling, syncing, parallel execution, and gas-cost predictability. But markets do not always pay for future upgrades when macro risk is loud. Sometimes they want simple stories, immediate flows, and obvious catalysts.

Away from the chart, one of the biggest stories was Franklin Templeton. On April 1, the asset manager announced plans to acquire 250 Digital, a crypto investment manager spun out of CoinFund, and launch a dedicated unit called Franklin Crypto. This feels more meaningful than another routine ETF-flow headline. It suggests major asset managers are moving beyond passive Bitcoin exposure and preparing for active, institution-facing crypto strategies.

That is important because the next phase of institutional adoption may not be only about whether Bitcoin ETFs take in or lose money on a given day. It may be about whether crypto can be packaged into strategies that wealth platforms, family offices, pension funds, and other large allocators can understand and risk-manage. Put simply: TradFi is not just buying the wrapper anymore. It is building the desk.

But then, almost perfectly on brand, crypto also gave us another reminder of its weak spots. Drift Protocol was reportedly hit by a major exploit around April 1, with estimates running into the hundreds of millions. That undercuts the clean institutionalisation narrative. We can have Franklin Templeton building a crypto division on one side of the screen and a DeFi protocol dealing with a nine-figure security incident on the other. That is not a contradiction. That is the industry.

This is why trust remains such a central issue. Institutional adoption can make crypto more accessible and more professional, but it does not remove smart contract risk, bridge risk, governance risk, or operational vulnerabilities. DeFi still has to earn confidence the hard way.

Regulation was another major thread. Ongoing debate around the GENIUS Act and broader U.S. market-structure proposals showed that crypto policy is moving from slogans into plumbing: stablecoin rules, issuer obligations, jurisdiction, investor protection, and the line between securities and commodities. It may sound dry, but this is the architecture institutions need before they can allocate more aggressively.

Strategy also kept doing what Strategy does, buying more Bitcoin and reinforcing the corporate treasury narrative. That is structurally supportive, but we should be honest: it also concentrates a lot of symbolic weight in a small number of aggressive balance-sheet buyers.

So, where does that leave us?

This was a stabilisation week, not a breakout week. Bitcoin held up, XRP stole the flow story, Ethereum looked better technically than institutionally, and TradFi moved another step deeper into crypto. At the same time, regulation tightened its grip and DeFi suffered another reputational hit.

The honest headline is not simply “Bitcoin goes up.” It is this: crypto kept moving into the mainstream, but the market still does not fully trust the floor beneath it.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in crypto, AI, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

