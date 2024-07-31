en en
Education News Report Technology
July 31, 2024

Cronos And Revolut Partner To Provide Crypto Education

by
Published: July 31, 2024 at 8:00 am Updated: July 31, 2024 at 6:38 am
by Anastasiia O
Edited and fact-checked: July 31, 2024 at 8:00 am

In Brief

Cronos partnered with Revolut to offer crypto education through the new Cronos Learn course, now available on the Revolut application.

Cronos And Revolut Partner To Provide Crypto Education

Blockchain ecosystem Cronos announced a partnership with global neobank Revolut to offer users of both platforms cryptocurrency education through the new Cronos Learn course, now available on the Revolut application. This initiative aims to make cryptocurrency knowledge more accessible to a wider audience.

Revolut is one of the largest fintech companies in the European Union, serving over 35 million retail customers across more than 50 countries.

This new initiative aims to streamline and secure the management of users’ cryptocurrency portfolios, offering an engaging way to explore Cronos, various cryptocurrencies, and Web3 technologies.

The course provides users with a deeper understanding of how Cronos operates, featuring quizzes to test and reinforce their knowledge. It includes three chapters that cover the basics of Cronos, encompassing its technology, ecosystem, and origins. Additionally, the course offers insights into decentralized finance (DeFi) and its value proposition, as well as an introduction to Web3 Gaming, providing an overview of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and explains the unique aspects of blockchain games.

In order to begin the course, users are advised to download or update the Revolut application to ensure they have the latest version. Next, they should go to the “Crypto” section, select “Discover,” and scroll to locate the “Learn” section. From there, users can choose the Cronos course and complete a quiz to reinforce their understanding or test their knowledge.

Cronos: What Is It?

It represents a blockchain ecosystem that has collaborated with Crypto.com and over 500 application builders and contributors, reaching a global user base of over 100 million people. Its goal is to facilitate the adoption of self-custody in Web3, with a particular emphasis on DeFi and gaming.

The Cronos ecosystem includes three blockchains, including Cronos EVM, an Ethereum-compatible blockchain built on the Cosmos SDK, Cronos POS, a prominent Cosmos chain designed for payments and NFTs, and Cronos IBC, which facilitates interoperability between different blockchain networks.

Recently, Cronos introduced a new Layer 2 network, Cronos zkEVM, in collaboration with Matter Labs. Currently available on testnet, this network is built using Matter Labs’ software tools and is designed to support the development of new Layer 2 and Layer 3 hyperchains on Ethereum.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

