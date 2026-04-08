Craig Lewis, Ex-SEC Chief Economist, Evaluates How Tokenized Securities Can Thrive In DeFi

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief a16z crypto submits an economic analysis to the SEC advocating for a safe harbor proposal, highlighting the benefits of tokenized securities like cost reduction, 24/7 trading, and transparency.





Venture capital fund a16z crypto has announced that Professor Craig Lewis, a Vanderbilt professor and former SEC Chief Economist, has submitted an economic analysis to the SEC regarding the venture capital firm’s proposal for a safe harbor for software.

Lewis, who previously served as the Director of the SEC’s Division of Economic and Risk Analysis, argues that tokenized securities on decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms can reduce costs, enable 24/7 markets, and increase transparency, despite certain regulatory challenges.

The analysis, commissioned by a16z and conducted by Professor Lewis, examines the economic costs and benefits of tokenized securities. The analysis offers insights into how blockchain technology could potentially overhaul traditional financial systems. Though a16z funded the work, Lewis applied an independent and rigorous methodology in assessing the proposal’s merits.

In his findings, Lewis identifies five key benefits the safe harbor could enable. First, atomic settlement can eliminate counterparty credit risks tied to delayed settlement windows, as well as mitigate the systemic risks associated with central counterparty failures. Second, on-chain transparency could replace opaque proprietary ledgers with publicly verifiable records of all transactions. Third, continuous 24/7 trading would allow for expanded price discovery and liquidity, unrestricted by traditional exchange hours. Fourth, smart contracts could lead to direct cost reductions by automating corporate actions such as dividend payments and compliance functions. Fifth, tokenization could lower entry barriers, fostering innovation by enabling new developers to challenge established financial institutions.

However, Lewis also highlights four potential costs. One concern is that investor protections could erode, especially since qualifying applications would not have the capacity to freeze assets or reverse transactions, as broker-dealers currently can. Another risk identified is regulatory arbitrage, where traditional broker-dealers might restructure to avoid certain regulatory obligations, although Lewis argues that the operational hurdles would likely prevent this. Additionally, expanding tokenized securities trading might fragment the market, potentially introducing risks to traditional systems, especially if leverage in DeFi protocols spreads stress to broader markets.

Lastly, Lewis notes potential trading costs for retail investors, such as variable gas fees and slippage, though he points out that these costs must be weighed against existing fees in traditional finance, which are also considerable. Furthermore, he mentions that DeFi fees are rapidly decreasing, as seen with Ethereum’s Dencun upgrade, which reduced Layer 2 posting fees by over 90%.

Lewis further explains that the analysis is specifically focused on front-end applications that meet the safe harbor proposal’s criteria. These applications are passive software interfaces that, by design, do not create the risks that the SEC’s Exchange Act seeks to address. The criteria for eligibility include non-custodial architecture, no discretionary trade execution, no solicitation of investment, and exclusive integration with decentralized protocols.

Comparing these blockchain apps to traditional broker-dealer systems, Lewis argues that the latter carry numerous hidden costs, such as clearing and settlement charges, intermediary markups, and insurance buffers, which contribute to the inefficiency of existing financial infrastructure.

Lewis concludes that a formal SEC economic analysis of these costs and benefits would likely confirm that the safe harbor proposal would allow for the realization of significant economic benefits tied to tokenized securities.

a16z And DeFi Education Fund Propose Safe Harbor For Blockchain Applications

The importance of tokenization is echoed by SEC Chairman Gary Gensler, who has acknowledged its potential to transform the financial system. Under his leadership, the SEC launched Project Crypto, a major initiative aimed at updating U.S. securities rules to facilitate on-chain financial markets. Through Project Crypto, the SEC hopes to enable innovations like tokenized securities, which would allow instant settlement, 24/7 markets, and reduced transaction costs.

To support the growth of this emerging technology, a16z crypto, along with the DeFi Education Fund, submitted a safe harbor proposal in August, outlining criteria for when blockchain-based applications should be excluded from registration requirements under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This initiative aims to balance the advancement of market participants’ interests with the SEC’s mandate to protect investors, maintain fair markets, and facilitate capital formation.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

