Consensus Hong Kong 2026 Set To Host 15,000 Industry Professionals With Program Of Blockchain And Web3 Sessions

In Brief Consensus Hong Kong 2026, scheduled for February 10–12, will bring together around 15,000 industry professionals for a multi-day program featuring speakers, hackathons, networking, and citywide events focused on blockchain, Web3, and digital assets.

Consensus Hong Kong, part of CoinDesk’s global conference series on digital assets, blockchain, and Web3, is scheduled for February 10–12, 2026, following a sold-out debut in 2025. Building on an inaugural event that drew nearly 10,000 attendees from over 100 countries and contributed an estimated $35.3 million to the local economy, the 2026 edition is expected to welcome around 15,000 industry professionals.

The conference, curated by CoinDesk, will feature more than 100 speakers across six stages, covering topics such as institutional adoption, decentralized finance, stablecoins, robotics, and the integration of AI agents with on-chain execution. Notable sessions will explore tokenization strategies with speakers including Carlos Domingo, Ian De Bode, and Naveen Mallela; the future of multi-chain security and Bitcoin Restaking with David Tse and Evan Cheng; shifts in US mining and hashrate allocation with Asher Genoot, Mike Ho, and Irene Gao; and Ethereum scaling and user experience with Hsiao-Wei Wang and Sandy Peng.

Prominent industry figures confirmed for the 2026 conference include Lily Liu, Richard Teng, Justin Sun, Ella Zhang, Joseph Chalom, Mo Shaikh, Peter Mintzberg, Austin Federa, and Annabelle Huang. The full agenda is available for review online.

“The overwhelming success of Consensus Hong Kong 2025 was a testament to Hong Kong’s status as a leading global FinTech hub and its unique role as a gateway to Asia,” said Michael Lau, Chairman of Consensus, in a written statement. “This vibrant city, with its dynamic ecosystem and entrepreneurial spirit, has proven the demand for a world-class conference. We are excited to return with an even larger platform to host the most influential voices in blockchain, Web3, and AI, and to create unparalleled networking opportunities,” he added.

Introducing A Program With Hackathons, Networking, And Citywide Events

Consensus Hong Kong 2026 will extend beyond the main conference program to include startup and developer competitions, networking opportunities, and special events at notable venues across the city. The event will feature the EasyA Hackathon and PitchFest, connecting developers and startups directly with leading venture capitalists. Attendees will also have access to cultural experiences, including official opening and closing parties in Hong Kong Central, guided visits to Shenzhen’s technology ecosystem, and exclusive entry to the Happy Valley Racecourse for ‘The Consensus Cup.’

Building on the previous year’s success, the conference is expected to support more than 350 side events throughout the city. Solana Accelerate APAC will be hosted concurrently, attracting over 2,000 additional builders, executives, and policymakers, with participation from more than 100 fintech firms and 50 cryptocurrency startups, focusing on internet capital markets and blockchain infrastructure.

Tickets for the event are available for registration on the official website, with early-bird discounts offered through the code MPOST20, providing potential savings of up to $1,000 before prices increase on December 18 at 11 PM HKT. Multiple ticket options are available, including Pro Passes, Platinum Passes, Startup Packages, and Piranha Passes, each offering varying levels of access and participation.

