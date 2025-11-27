Consensus Hong Kong 2026 Returns With Expanded Program, Global Industry Leaders, And Numerous Side Events

In Brief Consensus Hong Kong 2026, Asia’s premier Web3 conference, will return February 10–12 with an expanded program, 350+ side events, and global industry leaders at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre.

Consensus Hong Kong, an extension of CoinDesk‘s global conference series focused on digital assets, blockchain, and Web3, is scheduled to take place from February 10th to 12th, 2026.

Following a sold-out debut in 2025, the event has quickly established itself as one of Asia’s premier Web3 conferences, aiming to connect Eastern and Western markets and drive innovation across the APAC region and beyond. Built on CoinDesk’s legacy of independent journalism, Consensus has brought together influential figures in digital finance and emerging technologies such as blockchain and AI since 2015.

The conference serves as a gateway to Asia for the cryptocurrency industry, providing a platform for business development, deal-making, and strategic partnerships in one of the fastest-growing markets for crypto adoption. The inaugural 2025 edition drew nearly 10,000 attendees from over 100 countries and generated an estimated $275 million in local economic impact.

The event featured over 300 speakers from global regulatory bodies, financial institutions, and leading industry players including Binance, Circle, Coinbase, and Google, alongside high-profile announcements from regulators and major organizations.

Consensus Hong Kong 2026 Expands To Largest Venue With Global Industry Leaders And Over 350 Side Events

Consensus Hong Kong 2026 will be held at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, occupying its largest floor to deliver an expanded program including signature sessions, startup and developer competitions, networking events, and exhibitions.

Special events across iconic city venues and over 350 side events will complement the main program.

The conference will host leading industry figures such as Lily Liu, President of Solana Foundation; Richard Teng, CEO of Binance; Tom Lee, Chief Investment Officer of Fundstrat Capital; Yimei Li, CEO of China Asset Management; Mike Belshe, CEO and Co-Founder of BitGo; and Justin Sun, Founder of TRON, among others.

Interested attendees can register for Hong Kong passes, with early purchases available at discounted rates using the code MPOST20 on the official website.

Various ticket options are offered, including Pro Passes, Platinum Passes, Startup Packages, and Piranha Passes, each providing different levels of access and participation.

