Common Foundation Announces Retroactive COMMON Distribution To Reward Early Contributors

In Brief The Common Foundation announced a retroactive distribution of 150 million COMMON to reward early contributors and community participants.

Non-profit organization dedicated to supporting and expanding the Common Protocol Ecosystem, Common Foundation announced plans to conduct a retroactive token distribution of COMMON tokens to reward users.

This distribution is intended to recognize early contributors who helped shape the protocol, governance structures, and community culture, as well as to acknowledge the engagement of Lamumu holders, Aura participants, and emerging communities building on the platform.

The initial retrodrop consists of 150 million COMMON tokens, representing 1.5% of the total supply, divided among Genesis NFT holders, Aura participants, and users with historical contributions. Each eligible account is assigned a Trust Level, which acts as a multiplier on allocations from the Aura and Historical Contribution pools, reflecting both past contributions and recent engagement.

Trust Levels range from 0 for unverified accounts to 5 for fully verified users who have completed all verification steps, ensuring that allocations reward reliable and active participants while mitigating potential sybil attacks.

The retrodrop is guided by principles including time-weighted rewards for early risk-takers, anti-sybil measures through multi-layer verification, quality-based content scoring, and reputation-weighted allocations.

Founding contributors’ allocations are subject to a one-year cliff and four-year vesting schedule, emphasizing long-term commitment over short-term speculation. This distribution acknowledges the contributions of early supporters, reinforces community trust, and aligns incentives for continued engagement and growth within the Common ecosystem.

Common Announces Upcoming COMMON Token Claims With Two-Phase Distribution And EVM Wallet Registration

Instructions for claiming COMMON tokens will be available soon on Common. Users will need to register an EVM-compatible wallet at common.xyz/wallet once the token goes live on Base. Genesis NFT holders who have not yet joined Common can claim by signing in with the wallet that holds their NFT. Claims will be processed securely and gas-efficiently through partner Magna, with initial registration and claims open for 30 days after the Token Generation Event (TGE).

Distribution will occur in two phases, with the first portion released at TGE and the second six months later. This schedule is shorter than typical contributor and investor lockups, and Common plans to reward continued engagement following the TGE. Additional announcements regarding claim registration and the TGE will be provided soon.

