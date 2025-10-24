en en
ar ar az az bg bg zh-CN zh-CN zh-TW zh-TW hr hr cs cs da da nl nl tl tl fi fi fr fr de de el el iw iw hu hu id id it it ja ja ko ko lt lt ms ms fa fa pl pl pt pt ro ro ru ru sk sk sl sl es es sv sv th th tr tr uk uk uz uz vi vi
News Report Technology
October 24, 2025

Common Foundation Announces Retroactive COMMON Distribution To Reward Early Contributors

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: October 24, 2025 at 5:40 am Updated: October 24, 2025 at 5:40 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: October 24, 2025 at 5:40 am

In Brief

The Common Foundation announced a retroactive distribution of 150 million COMMON to reward early contributors and community participants.

Common Foundation Announces Retroactive COMMON Token Distribution To Reward Early Contributors And Community Participants

Non-profit organization dedicated to supporting and expanding the Common Protocol Ecosystem, Common Foundation announced plans to conduct a retroactive token distribution of COMMON tokens to reward users. 

This distribution is intended to recognize early contributors who helped shape the protocol, governance structures, and community culture, as well as to acknowledge the engagement of Lamumu holders, Aura participants, and emerging communities building on the platform.

The initial retrodrop consists of 150 million COMMON tokens, representing 1.5% of the total supply, divided among Genesis NFT holders, Aura participants, and users with historical contributions. Each eligible account is assigned a Trust Level, which acts as a multiplier on allocations from the Aura and Historical Contribution pools, reflecting both past contributions and recent engagement. 

Trust Levels range from 0 for unverified accounts to 5 for fully verified users who have completed all verification steps, ensuring that allocations reward reliable and active participants while mitigating potential sybil attacks.

The retrodrop is guided by principles including time-weighted rewards for early risk-takers, anti-sybil measures through multi-layer verification, quality-based content scoring, and reputation-weighted allocations. 

Founding contributors’ allocations are subject to a one-year cliff and four-year vesting schedule, emphasizing long-term commitment over short-term speculation. This distribution acknowledges the contributions of early supporters, reinforces community trust, and aligns incentives for continued engagement and growth within the Common ecosystem.

Common Announces Upcoming COMMON Token Claims With Two-Phase Distribution And EVM Wallet Registration

Instructions for claiming COMMON tokens will be available soon on Common. Users will need to register an EVM-compatible wallet at common.xyz/wallet once the token goes live on Base. Genesis NFT holders who have not yet joined Common can claim by signing in with the wallet that holds their NFT. Claims will be processed securely and gas-efficiently through partner Magna, with initial registration and claims open for 30 days after the Token Generation Event (TGE). 

Distribution will occur in two phases, with the first portion released at TGE and the second six months later. This schedule is shorter than typical contributor and investor lockups, and Common plans to reward continued engagement following the TGE. Additional announcements regarding claim registration and the TGE will be provided soon.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Hot Stories

Inside Andrew Sobko’s Vision of Argentum AI and the New Era of Compute Freedom

by Victoria d'Este
October 24, 2025

Argentum AI Partners With MolKet To Enable Quantum Molecular Simulations And Drug Discovery On Decentralized Compute Platform

by Alisa Davidson
October 24, 2025

The Cost of Progress: When AI Becomes a Weapon

by Victoria d'Este
October 24, 2025

Netflix Expands AI Tools For Creators Amid Industry Debates

by Alisa Davidson
October 24, 2025
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Argentum AI Partners With MolKet To Enable Quantum Molecular Simulations And Drug Discovery On Decentralized Compute Platform

by Alisa Davidson
October 24, 2025

Third-Week Crypto Partnership Surge

by Victoria d'Este
October 24, 2025

Electronic Arts And Stability AI Partner To Transform Game Development Through Generative AI

by Alisa Davidson
October 24, 2025

Anthropic Expands Google Cloud Partnership With One Million TPUs To Boost AI Infrastructure

by Alisa Davidson
October 24, 2025

The Calm Before The Solana Storm: What Charts, Whales, And On-Chain Signals Are Saying Now

Solana has demonstrated strong performance, driven by increasing adoption, institutional interest, and key partnerships, while facing potential ...

Know More

Crypto In April 2025: Key Trends, Shifts, And What Comes Next

In April 2025, the crypto space focused on strengthening core infrastructure, with Ethereum preparing for the Pectra ...

Know More
Read More
Read more
Inside Andrew Sobko’s Vision of Argentum AI and the New Era of Compute Freedom
Opinion Business Markets Technology
Inside Andrew Sobko’s Vision of Argentum AI and the New Era of Compute Freedom
by Victoria d'Este
October 24, 2025
Argentum AI Partners With MolKet To Enable Quantum Molecular Simulations And Drug Discovery On Decentralized Compute Platform
Business News Report Technology
Argentum AI Partners With MolKet To Enable Quantum Molecular Simulations And Drug Discovery On Decentralized Compute Platform
by Alisa Davidson
October 24, 2025
The Cost of Progress: When AI Becomes a Weapon
Opinion Lifestyle Markets Technology
The Cost of Progress: When AI Becomes a Weapon
by Victoria d'Este
October 24, 2025
Netflix Expands AI Tools For Creators Amid Industry Debates
Opinion Business Technology
Netflix Expands AI Tools For Creators Amid Industry Debates
by Alisa Davidson
October 24, 2025
CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.