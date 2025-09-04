CoinW Celebrates 15M Users, Trillions In Trading Volume, And Eight Years Of Commitment

In Brief CoinW celebrates its eighth anniversary under the theme “Trot On To Infinity,” highlighting eight years of growth, platform innovation, and a user-focused ecosystem serving over 15 million traders globally.

Global digital asset platform, CoinW announced the celebration of its eighth anniversary, highlighting its growth from a focused startup into an international cryptocurrency platform. The company now serves over 15 million registered users and facilitates more than $5 billion in daily trading volume. This milestone follows a full-stack platform upgrade that integrates centralized and on-chain operations, reflecting CoinW’s steady, security-focused approach to expansion.

Since its inception, CoinW has aimed to serve as a reliable gateway to the evolving world of finance. In a recent open letter, founder Gary reiterated the company’s long-term vision: “Here for Crypto, Here for the Future.” Guided by this strategy, the platform has evolved from offering basic spot trading into a comprehensive ecosystem that includes derivatives, on-chain products, and professional trading tools, all designed to provide users with autonomy and confidence.

Within this ecosystem, CoinW has developed one of the world’s leading derivatives exchanges, ranked among the top four globally by CoinGecko, while continuously improving product offerings and trading experiences. Notable innovations this year include the industry-first Futures Protection Program, a monthly feature aimed at helping users manage volatility with enhanced transparency, control, and assurance.

CoinW Unveils Fully Integrated Trading Platform, Shaping The Next Generation Of Crypto Trading

CoinW has introduced a new, fully integrated platform architecture designed to advance what it describes as the “future of trading.” The company has implemented upgrades that extend beyond its initial suite of diversified trading services, enhancing capability integration, AI-driven strategy execution, and multi-chain interoperability. These improvements consolidate previously fragmented functions and create a strong foundation for future feature development.

The CoinW integrated trading platform offers global smart spot and contract matching with AI-powered, secure, and efficient centralized trading. Its GemW component provides wallet-free, gas-free on-chain access, supporting creator strategies, one-click copy trading, analytics, and institutional-grade protections including custody and MEV defense. DeriW enables zero-gas perpetuals on a dedicated Layer 3 architecture, achieving up to 80,000 transactions per second with centralized exchange-level execution while maintaining on-chain transparency. PropW establishes a professional track for qualified traders, granting access to capital and up to 90% profit share within a structured evaluation framework.

From its inception, CoinW focused on addressing early adoption barriers such as wallet setup, gas fees, and fragmented tools, particularly in regions like Southeast Asia where many new users first engage with cryptocurrencies. Today, its ecosystem streamlines this learning curve into a unified experience, reducing obstacles for beginners while providing advanced opportunities for professional traders.

CoinW combines product development with cultural engagement to foster community trust. This year, the exchange established a regional partnership with LALIGA, conducting year-round initiatives across Asia, and renewed its official Web3 sponsorship of the EAFF E-1 Football Championship, promoting education and engagement on East Asia’s premier football stage.

The company was also named “Most Trustworthy Cryptocurrency Exchange in Asia” at the 7th Hit AI & Blockchain Summit, highlighting the appeal of its consistent and security-focused approach to mainstream audiences.

CoinW Marks Eighth Anniversary With ‘Trot On To Infinity’ Theme, Emphasizing Growth And Community Engagement

CoinW celebrates its eighth anniversary under the theme “Trot On To Infinity,” reflecting its dedication to progressing alongside users while exploring the expansive potential of the cryptocurrency space.

“Eight years is not an end, but a new beginning,” said founder Gary in a recent public letter. “‘Trot On To Infinity’ is more than an anniversary slogan; it is a promise to users that, no matter how markets shift, we will stride toward a longer future together,” he added.

This milestone represents eight years of development, encompassing enhanced risk management, expanded trading products, user protection innovations, and efforts to bridge centralized and decentralized finance. Following a recent full-stack upgrade, CoinW has consolidated these improvements into a unified, resilient platform designed to serve the next generation of users and institutional participants.

In order to commemorate the anniversary, CoinW will engage its global community through online campaigns and in-person events, including a Global 8-City Marathon. Beyond a celebration, these initiatives reflect the “Trot On To Infinity” ethos, emphasizing continued progress alongside users as the company enters the next phase of its journey in the cryptocurrency space.

Aligned with the “Trot On To Infinity” vision, CoinW aims to continue advancing alongside its communities, improving products to expand opportunities for all users. As the platform marks its eighth anniversary, its focus remains on strengthening security, maintaining leadership in compliance, and growing a user-focused ecosystem that enables individuals to engage with cryptocurrency and the broader digital economy with confidence.

