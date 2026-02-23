CoinShares: Digital Asset Investment Products See $288M In Outflows As Investor Activity Slows

In Brief CoinShares’ latest report shows continued weak demand in digital asset funds, with $288 million in outflows last week bringing five-week cumulative withdrawals to $4 billion, while regional trends remain uneven.

Digital asset manager CoinShares has released its latest digital asset fund flows report, showing that investment products in the sector continue to experience subdued demand, with modest outflows totaling $288 million. This marks the fifth consecutive week of withdrawals, bringing cumulative outflows to $4.0 billion, still below the $6 billion recorded over the same period last year.

Following several weeks of record exchange-traded product (ETP) trading volumes, activity declined sharply to $17 billion, the lowest level since July 2025, reflecting a slowdown in investor engagement.

Regional trends remained uneven. US investors continued to show caution, accounting for $347 million in outflows, while investors outside the United States appeared to take advantage of recent price dips, contributing $59 million in inflows. Switzerland, Canada, and Germany led this trend with inflows of $19.5 million, $16.8 million, and $16.2 million, respectively.

Bitcoin continued to drive negative sentiment, recording $215 million in outflows, whereas short-Bitcoin products attracted renewed interest, with inflows of $5.5 million, the largest of any individual asset. Ethereum experienced the second-largest withdrawals, totaling $36.5 million, while multi-asset and Tron products saw outflows of $32.5 million and $18.9 million, respectively. Minor inflows were recorded for XRP with $3.5 million, Solana with $3.3 million, and Chainlink with $1.2 million, though these were insufficient to offset overall net outflows in altcoins.

US Spot Bitcoin ETFs See $3.8B Outflows Amid Waning Institutional Demand

A fifth consecutive week of net outflows is a streak not seen since the tariff-driven sell-off of early 2025, indicating waning institutional demand amid a broader market decline. Outflows across the 12 spot Bitcoin ETFs were consistent across the first three sessions, with $105 million on Tuesday, $133 million on Wednesday, and $166 million on Thursday.

The ongoing streak, beginning the week of January 20th, has removed roughly $3.8 billion from the Bitcoin ETF sector. While comparable in duration to the five-week redemptions seen in February and March last year — which coincided with President Donald Trump’s unexpected tariff announcements and a broad decline in risk assets — the current withdrawals have been smaller in scale. The largest weekly outflows occurred in late January, totaling $1.33 billion and $1.49 billion consecutively, while the three most recent weeks were more moderate, each ranging between $316 million and $360 million.

Despite ongoing outflows, the structural presence of these funds remains significant. Cumulative net inflows since their launch in January 2024 are estimated at $54 billion, with total net assets reaching approximately $85.3 billion, according to SoSoValue data.

