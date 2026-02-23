en en
ar ar az az bg bg zh-CN zh-CN zh-TW zh-TW hr hr cs cs da da nl nl tl tl fi fi fr fr de de el el iw iw hu hu id id it it ja ja ko ko lt lt ms ms fa fa pl pl pt pt ro ro ru ru sk sk sl sl es es sv sv th th tr tr uk uk uz uz vi vi
Markets News Report Technology
February 23, 2026

CoinShares: Digital Asset Investment Products See $288M In Outflows As Investor Activity Slows

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: February 23, 2026 at 7:07 am Updated: February 23, 2026 at 7:07 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: February 23, 2026 at 7:07 am

In Brief

CoinShares’ latest report shows continued weak demand in digital asset funds, with $288 million in outflows last week bringing five-week cumulative withdrawals to $4 billion, while regional trends remain uneven.

CoinShares: Digital Asset Investment Products See $288M In Outflows As Investor Activity Slows

Digital asset manager CoinShares has released its latest digital asset fund flows report, showing that investment products in the sector continue to experience subdued demand, with modest outflows totaling $288 million. This marks the fifth consecutive week of withdrawals, bringing cumulative outflows to $4.0 billion, still below the $6 billion recorded over the same period last year. 

Following several weeks of record exchange-traded product (ETP) trading volumes, activity declined sharply to $17 billion, the lowest level since July 2025, reflecting a slowdown in investor engagement.

Regional trends remained uneven. US investors continued to show caution, accounting for $347 million in outflows, while investors outside the United States appeared to take advantage of recent price dips, contributing $59 million in inflows. Switzerland, Canada, and Germany led this trend with inflows of $19.5 million, $16.8 million, and $16.2 million, respectively.

Bitcoin continued to drive negative sentiment, recording $215 million in outflows, whereas short-Bitcoin products attracted renewed interest, with inflows of $5.5 million, the largest of any individual asset. Ethereum experienced the second-largest withdrawals, totaling $36.5 million, while multi-asset and Tron products saw outflows of $32.5 million and $18.9 million, respectively. Minor inflows were recorded for XRP with $3.5 million, Solana with $3.3 million, and Chainlink with $1.2 million, though these were insufficient to offset overall net outflows in altcoins.

US Spot Bitcoin ETFs See $3.8B Outflows Amid Waning Institutional Demand

A fifth consecutive week of net outflows is a streak not seen since the tariff-driven sell-off of early 2025, indicating waning institutional demand amid a broader market decline. Outflows across the 12 spot Bitcoin ETFs were consistent across the first three sessions, with $105 million on Tuesday, $133 million on Wednesday, and $166 million on Thursday.

The ongoing streak, beginning the week of January 20th, has removed roughly $3.8 billion from the Bitcoin ETF sector. While comparable in duration to the five-week redemptions seen in February and March last year — which coincided with President Donald Trump’s unexpected tariff announcements and a broad decline in risk assets — the current withdrawals have been smaller in scale. The largest weekly outflows occurred in late January, totaling $1.33 billion and $1.49 billion consecutively, while the three most recent weeks were more moderate, each ranging between $316 million and $360 million.

Despite ongoing outflows, the structural presence of these funds remains significant. Cumulative net inflows since their launch in January 2024 are estimated at $54 billion, with total net assets reaching approximately $85.3 billion, according to SoSoValue data.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Hot Stories

Moonwell Lost $1.78M After Smart Contract Bug Linked To AI-Generated Code

by Alisa Davidson
February 23, 2026

Tharwa Finance Introduces thUSD Stablecoin To Boost Capital Efficiency And Institutional Adoption

by Alisa Davidson
February 23, 2026

Mid-February Market Check: Bitcoin Coils Inside A Tightening Box

by Alisa Davidson
February 23, 2026

Taalas Launches Custom AI Chip HC1, Achieving Tenfold Improvement Over Current Speed Standards

by Alisa Davidson
February 23, 2026
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Moonwell Lost $1.78M After Smart Contract Bug Linked To AI-Generated Code

by Alisa Davidson
February 23, 2026

Google’s Gemini AI Set For Deeper Integration And Wider Adoption In 2026

by Alisa Davidson
February 23, 2026

Tharwa Finance Introduces thUSD Stablecoin To Boost Capital Efficiency And Institutional Adoption

by Alisa Davidson
February 23, 2026

Mid-February Market Check: Bitcoin Coils Inside A Tightening Box

by Alisa Davidson
February 23, 2026

The Calm Before The Solana Storm: What Charts, Whales, And On-Chain Signals Are Saying Now

Solana has demonstrated strong performance, driven by increasing adoption, institutional interest, and key partnerships, while facing potential ...

Know More

Crypto In April 2025: Key Trends, Shifts, And What Comes Next

In April 2025, the crypto space focused on strengthening core infrastructure, with Ethereum preparing for the Pectra ...

Know More
Read More
Read more
Moonwell Lost $1.78M After Smart Contract Bug Linked To AI-Generated Code
News Report Technology
Moonwell Lost $1.78M After Smart Contract Bug Linked To AI-Generated Code
by Alisa Davidson
February 23, 2026
Google’s Gemini AI Set For Deeper Integration And Wider Adoption In 2026
News Report
Google’s Gemini AI Set For Deeper Integration And Wider Adoption In 2026
by Alisa Davidson
February 23, 2026
Tharwa Finance Introduces thUSD Stablecoin To Boost Capital Efficiency And Institutional Adoption
News Report Technology
Tharwa Finance Introduces thUSD Stablecoin To Boost Capital Efficiency And Institutional Adoption
by Alisa Davidson
February 23, 2026
Mid-February Market Check: Bitcoin Coils Inside A Tightening Box
Markets News Report Technology
Mid-February Market Check: Bitcoin Coils Inside A Tightening Box
by Alisa Davidson
February 23, 2026
CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.