CoinList Unveils Alpha, Expanding Investor Access To Curated Private Offerings With Inaugural STSS PIPE Deal

In Brief CoinList has launched Alpha, a private investment portal, debuting with the STSS PIPE supporting Sharps Technology’s shift to a Solana-focused treasury strategy under CIO Alice Zhang.

Cryptocurrency exchange and token launch platform, CoinList introduced CoinList Alpha, a private portal designed to provide accredited investors with access to carefully selected private offerings, ranging from early-stage seed rounds to private placements in treasury companies.

Traditionally, such private placement opportunities were available only to venture capital firms and large institutions, but Alpha broadens this access to a wider network of accredited investors, enabling participation in startup deals at various stages, including pre-seed, pre-token generation events, and pre-public rounds.

The CoinList Alpha portal serves as a bridge for both startups and established companies, helping them connect with a broader pool of accredited angel investors beyond the typical base of institutional players and VCs. The platform has a history of connecting ambitious projects with capital and communities, facilitating over $1.2 billion in funding and serving as a launchpad for well-known cryptocurrency ventures such as Solana, Filecoin, and Near.

With the introduction of Alpha, CoinList expands its role into private market deals, operating at the intersection of cryptocurrency and traditional capital markets.

CoinList Launches First Alpha Deal With STSS PIPE, Supporting Sharps Technology’s Shift To Solana Treasury Strategy

For its first transaction under the new initiative, CoinList provided eligible customers with access to the STSS PIPE, which marked Sharps Technology’s transition toward becoming a Solana-focused treasury company under the leadership of its newly appointed Chief Investment Officer, Alice Zhang.

Earlier in the week, Sharps Technology, Inc. confirmed the pricing of a private placement designed to fund its adoption of a digital asset treasury strategy centered on Solana (SOL) as its principal holding. Solana is currently regarded as the fastest and most widely used public blockchain, handling more transactions and generating greater on-chain fee revenue than the combined total of all other blockchains.

The structure of the offering involves a private investment in public equity (PIPE) valued at over $400 million, consisting of common stock (and/or pre-funded warrants for common stock) together with stapled warrants to purchase additional shares. The units are priced at $6.50 each, with the stapled warrants carrying a three-year term and an exercise price of $9.75, equivalent to 150 percent of the initial unit price. The PIPE transaction is anticipated to close on or around August 28th, 2025, subject to the fulfillment of standard closing requirements.

