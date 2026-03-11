CoinFello Introduces OpenClaw Skill, Enabling Secure AI-Powered Onchain Transactions

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief CoinFello has launched its open-source OpenClaw skill in partnership with MetaMask, enabling AI agents to securely execute onchain transactions and manage portfolios without exposing users’ private keys.

CoinFello, an AI agent platform designed to interact directly with Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) smart contracts, has launched its open-source OpenClaw skill in partnership with MetaMask. The integration allows Moltbots, personal AI agents operating within the OpenClaw framework, to execute onchain transactions securely using delegated smart wallet permissions. The system is built to maintain user custody of private keys while enabling agents to perform tasks on behalf of the user through narrowly defined delegations.

The platform leverages ERC-4337 smart accounts and ERC-7710 delegation standards via the MetaMask Smart Accounts Kit, creating a model in which Moltbots can assign only the specific permissions necessary for an agent to complete a given task. This approach follows the principle of least privilege and provides a significant improvement over traditional agent wallet designs, which often require storing private keys or API credentials in plaintext, creating substantial security risks.

CoinFello converts natural-language requests from users into delegated transactions that are validated in an evaluation layer prior to execution. According to the company, the system employs hardware-isolated keys and fine-grained delegation, allowing agents to interact with the blockchain without directly accessing private keys. This method reduces the attack surface and eliminates the need for server-side trusted execution environments, which rely on centralized infrastructure.

CoinFello Skill Enables Secure AI-Driven Onchain Operations And Portfolio Management

The OpenClaw ecosystem has seen rapid growth, with its GitHub repository surpassing 150,000 stars and 22,000 forks in recent months, and npm downloads exceeding 416,000 in the last 30 days. The CoinFello skill is designed to be compatible with a broad range of onchain operations, including ERC-20 token swaps, bridging across EVM networks, NFT interactions with ERC-721 and ERC-1155 tokens, staking, lending, portfolio rebalancing, and executing multi-step trading strategies.

The skill is built on the Agent Skills specification and supports OpenClaw environments as well as Claude Code. Released under the MIT license, it allows developers to deploy, modify, and contribute to the tool within their own AI agent environments. While CoinFello serves as the default Web3 agent, Moltbots can delegate permissions to any compatible onchain agent, offering flexibility for future integrations and broader portfolio management capabilities.

The launch reflects growing interest in combining AI agents with blockchain infrastructure, particularly in enabling autonomous software to interact with decentralized networks securely. By bridging natural-language interfaces with onchain execution, CoinFello’s OpenClaw skill provides a foundational framework for safely expanding AI-driven activity within the crypto ecosystem, aiming to support more complex and automated engagement with decentralized finance and tokenized assets.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

