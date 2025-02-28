Coinbase, Ripple & Mastercard: Partnerships Powering Crypto’s Next Chapter

In Brief The crypto world sees partnerships reshaping payments, custody, and tokenization across industries, including Coinbase’s Nigerian expansion and Ripple’s strategic move in South Korea, paving the way for deeper integration.

The crypto world never slows down, and this past week saw partnerships that could reshape payments, custody, and tokenization across industries. From Coinbase opening doors in Nigeria to Ripple’s strategic move in South Korea, these collaborations are quietly laying the groundwork for crypto’s deeper integration into global finance and everyday commerce.

Coinbase & Onboard Global Bringing P2P Payment to Nigeria

Coinbase is teaming up with Onboard Global to make it easier for Nigerians to access crypto, marking a major step in expanding its reach in Africa.

Through this partnership, Nigerian users can buy and sell digital assets directly using Onboard P2P, a peer-to-peer platform that connects buyers with verified local sellers. For transactions under $100, users won’t even need to complete full ID verification, giving more people seamless entry into the crypto space.

This is a significant shift for Coinbase, which previously avoided direct service in Nigeria due to regulatory hurdles. By leaning on Onboard Global’s compliance framework, Coinbase can sidestep much of the risk, allowing Onboard to handle identity checks and transaction oversight.

The collaboration aims to strike a balance between ease of access and regulatory safety, offering Nigerians a smoother path into the global crypto economy.

The partnership also taps into Base, Coinbase’s layer-2 blockchain built on Ethereum, giving Nigerian users access to over 500 tokens with lower fees and faster transactions.

Onboard Global, backed by Nestcoin, further expands purchasing options through its partnership with Onramper, connecting Nigerians to platforms like Yellow Card, Alchemy Pay, and LocalRamp — whether through bank transfers, virtual accounts, or peer-to-peer trades.

Ripple has joined forces with BDACS, a top digital asset custodian in South Korea, to strengthen its presence in the region.

Through this partnership, BDACS will integrate Ripple Custody, a secure institutional-grade solution, to safeguard XRP, RLUSD, and other digital assets. Announced on February 26, this deal aligns with South Korea’s Financial Services Commission roadmap, which aims to streamline regulatory approval for institutions entering the crypto market.

BDACS will leverage Ripple’s expertise, backed by 60+ global regulatory licenses, to offer secure storage, facilitate asset tokenization, and support seamless digital transactions.

CEO Harry Ryoo emphasized that this move will not only enhance BDACS’s custody services but also empower XRP Ledger (XRPL), developers, and blockchain partners, driving further adoption of Ripple’s ecosystem.

The collaboration comes at a pivotal moment, as BDACS has rapidly expanded its footprint in tokenized securities and real-world asset tokenization. It has already secured partnerships with major blockchain protocols like Avalanche and Polymesh, as well as Woori Bank, one of Korea’s largest financial institutions.

With South Korea fostering corporate crypto participation and setting clear stablecoin regulations, BDACS is positioned to lead the growing demand for secure custody solutions. Ripple’s technology will help BDACS scale its services, enabling broader blockchain integrations and bridging the gap between traditional finance and decentralized innovation.

Ondo Hitting a Historic Moment on MTN

Ondo Finance has officially become the first real-world asset (RWA) provider to join Mastercard’s Multi-Token Network (MTN), marking a major milestone in bridging tokenized finance with traditional banking infrastructure.

Through this partnership, Ondo’s tokenized U.S. government treasury fund (OUSG) will be available on MTN, allowing businesses to earn daily yield through tokenized treasuries — all with 24/7 subscriptions and redemptions, eliminating the need for stablecoin onramps or restricted settlement windows.

This collaboration demonstrates how traditional payment networks can directly connect with public blockchain assets, removing operational barriers like time zone restrictions and slow settlement times.

By integrating OUSG into MTN, businesses gain seamless access to tokenized treasuries using their existing cash balances — no need for dedicated crypto wallets or infrastructure. This creates a streamlined, always-on cash management system, bringing the benefits of tokenization directly into corporate finance workflows.

The move is part of Mastercard’s broader push to build regulated digital asset infrastructure, blending transparency, faster cross-border settlements, and programmable payments into its global network.

With Ondo already bringing tokenized treasuries to the XRP Ledger, this latest integration highlights the growing demand for regulated, interoperable tokenized assets, positioning Ondo and Mastercard at the forefront of bridging traditional finance and blockchain technology.

Payfinia Offering Instant Payments with Metallicus

Metallicus, a leading blockchain technology provider, has partnered with Payfinia, an instant payments service provider and Credit Union Service Organization (CUSO), to bring instant payments and cryptocurrency services to credit unions across the United States.

Through this collaboration, credit union members will gain seamless access to real-time money transfers, cryptocurrency trading, and digital asset management — all directly within their existing online and mobile banking platforms.

The Instant Payment Xchange (IPX) platform of Payfinia will interface with Metal Pay, a consumer-facing cryptocurrency trading app and supporting API, enabling credit unions to include fiat-to–crypto services into their banking systems.

While credit unions gain from sophisticated fraud controls and regulatory-compliant blockchain technology meant to keep members competitive in today’s changing financial environment, members may easily purchase, trade, and transfer cryptocurrencies.

Apart from improving daily operations, Payfinia will also participate in the Metal Blockchain Banking Innovation Program of Metallicus, an incubator whereby financial institutions work with Metallicus engineers to create new blockchain solutions, including digital identity tools, tokenized assets, and stablecoins.

Built on a Bank Security Act (BSA)-compliant blockchain with integrated KYC/AML protections, Metal Blockchain guarantees every solution satisfies rigorous regulatory criteria.

According to Frank Mazza, Metallicus’ Director of Blockchain for Institutions and FinTechs, this partnership underscores Metallicus’ commitment to delivering secure, compliant, and innovative blockchain services tailored to the needs of financial institutions.

Payfinia and Metallicus are enabling credit unions to modernize and close the distance between conventional banking and the growing digital asset market by aggregating fast payments and crypto services into one simplified platform.

BlockDAG & HackerEarth To Start Hundreds of Projects

Leveraging the creativity of thousands of developers globally, BlockDAG has teamed with HackerEarth to start over 200 blockchain projects, promoting innovation, real-world applications, and widespread adoption of BlockDAG’s scalable Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) technology.

Together, BlockDAG and HackerEarth will conduct four worldwide hackathons, drawing between 10,000 to 15,000 developers. These events will not only grow the BlockDAG ecosystem but also expedite the platform’s development pipeline with decentralized applications and blockchain solutions.

The tremendous excitement around BlockDAG is mirrored in the soaring demand for BDAG tokens, with its presale already topping $197 million. The token’s price has surged by 2,380%, presently resting at $0.0248, suggesting significant investor confidence and optimism for future growth.

BlockDAG is unique in that it uses parallel transaction processing to enable faster speeds and more efficiency than conventional blockchains. This scalability makes BlockDAG perfect for running a wide spectrum of decentralized applications, from supply chains and identity solutions to finance and gaming.

BlockDAG guarantees that the next initiatives are not just ideas but also pragmatic solutions tackling actual issues by combining HackerEarth’s proven developer engagement experience. As developers hone their ideas and build on one another’s work, this cooperative setting also promotes ongoing creativity.

With major exchange listings expected post-presale, BlockDAG is rapidly positioning itself as a leader in blockchain innovation. Investors, developers, and enthusiasts are all eyeing BlockDAG’s growth, making this partnership a catalyst for long-term success and adoption within the evolving crypto landscape.

Spree Finance & BookIt Adding Crypto to Travel & Entertainment

Spree Finance has joined forces with BookIt to revolutionize how consumers pay for travel, entertainment, and retail using cryptocurrencies. BookIt, a next-generation booking platform created by OneCompany and Superlogic, will integrate Spree’s blockchain-based commerce and rewards infrastructure, allowing users to make purchases with over 3,000 cryptocurrencies while earning stable-coin-backed rewards called Spree Points (SP).

By combining on-chain payment processing with a distributed finance (DeFi) credit system, Spree guarantees merchants receive instant liquidity while offering consumers a rewarding, simplified shopping experience. This partnership closes the gap between digital assets and real-world commerce, enabling seamless crypto payments across more than two million merchants in BookIt’s network.

Spree’s innovative dual-token model powers this ecosystem. Spree Token governs the platform, while Spree Points (SP) act as universal, stable-coin-backed rewards that users can redeem across BookIt’s merchant network. This system also supports Spree’s DeFi lending protocol, providing consumers with credit options and allowing merchants to lower processing costs compared to traditional networks like Visa and Mastercard.

Unlike conventional payment systems, Spree’s decentralized model reduces fees and puts control back in the hands of merchants, all while rewarding consumers directly with valuable, blockchain-backed incentives.

BookIt offers more than just travel bookings — users can access exclusive events, concerts, and luxury experiences, making the platform a one-stop destination for lifestyle and entertainment purchases. With Spree Finance powering its crypto payments and rewards system, BookIt is redefining loyalty programs and driving real-world adoption of blockchain technology across travel, retail, and entertainment industries.

