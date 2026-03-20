Coinbase Launches Stock Perpetual Futures For 24/7 Leveraged Exposure To US Equities

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by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Coinbase has expanded its derivatives offerings by launching stock perpetual futures, enabling 24/7 leveraged trading of US equities within a regulated, centralized platform as part of its broader “Everything Exchange” strategy.

Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase announced the expansion of its global derivatives portfolio with the introduction of stock perpetual futures, positioning itself among the first major centralized platforms to offer this type of product. The development is presented as part of a broader strategy to strengthen its presence in international derivatives markets and advance its long-term objective of creating an “Everything Exchange,” where crypto assets, traditional financial instruments, and emerging asset classes can be traded within a single environment.

Stock perpetual futures are designed to provide leveraged, synthetic exposure to publicly listed US equities while enabling continuous trading around the clock. The product category has seen growing demand, particularly among traders seeking uninterrupted access to US stock markets in regions where direct participation may be limited or costly. A significant share of this activity has historically taken place on decentralized platforms with substantial daily volumes. The latest launch brings this activity into a regulated, centralized setting with established risk management frameworks.

Expansion Of Derivatives Offering Brings 24/7 Access To US Equity Markets

Initial offerings include access to perpetual futures tied to a selection of highly liquid US equities, including major technology and growth companies commonly referred to as the “Magnificent 7,” such as Apple Inc., Microsoft, Alphabet Inc., Amazon, NVIDIA, Meta Platforms, and Tesla. In addition, ETF-based perpetual futures linked to instruments such as the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) and the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) are available in supported regions.

The platform is expected to broaden its selection over time in response to user demand, with plans to include additional equities, indices, commodities, and other globally traded assets. Key features of the offering include continuous 24/7 trading, leverage of up to 10x on individual stocks and up to 20x on ETF-based contracts, settlement in USDC using crypto-native infrastructure, and cross-margining across both spot and derivatives positions. Access is provided through Coinbase’s advanced trading interface as well as institutional channels, with the underlying system leveraging the company’s existing derivatives engine and risk management framework.

The introduction of stock perpetual futures is positioned as a response to evolving market dynamics, where traditional equity markets operate on limited schedules while global financial activity continues continuously across time zones. The product aims to provide more flexible access to US equities, enabling traders to manage exposure in real time, hedge positions during off-market hours, and optimize collateral usage within a unified trading system.

The new offering is currently available to eligible non-US users and institutional clients in supported jurisdictions, with availability subject to regional restrictions and regulatory considerations, as Coinbase continues to explore further geographic expansion.

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About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

