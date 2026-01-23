en en
News Report Technology
January 23, 2026

Coinbase Establishes Independent Advisory Board For Quantum Computing And Blockchain Security

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: January 23, 2026 at 3:28 am Updated: January 23, 2026 at 3:28 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: January 23, 2026 at 3:28 am

In Brief

Coinbase has established an Independent Advisory Board of leading quantum computing and cryptography experts to guide the blockchain ecosystem in preparing for the long-term security challenges posed by emerging quantum technologies.

Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase announced that it has established the Coinbase Independent Advisory Board on Quantum Computing and Blockchain, a panel of leading experts brought together to examine the potential impact of quantum computing on the blockchain ecosystem and to provide independent, research-based guidance to the wider community.

According to the company, most contemporary blockchain networks, including Bitcoin and Ethereum, rely on elliptic-curve cryptography for security. While these systems remain reliable under current technological conditions, the development of large-scale quantum computers could eventually undermine their cryptographic foundations.

Addressing this challenge requires interdisciplinary collaboration, advanced cryptographic research, and strategic preparation well before quantum technology reaches a level capable of compromising existing networks.

The Advisory Board is tasked with publishing analytical reports that evaluate the progress of quantum computing and its implications for blockchain technology. It will also issue actionable recommendations for developers, organizations, and individual users to mitigate potential long-term risks posed by quantum advances.

Additionally, the board will provide timely, independent analysis and guidance in response to breakthroughs in quantum computing, aiming to equip the blockchain community with informed strategies for maintaining security and resilience.

World-Class Quantum And Cryptography Experts To Guide Blockchain Security Strategy

Coinbase has brought together a group of leading experts in quantum computing, cryptography, consensus mechanisms, and blockchain systems to form its Independent Advisory Board. 

Among the members are Professor Scott Aaronson, a pioneer in quantum computing and Director of the Quantum Information Center at the University of Texas at Austin; Professor Dan Boneh, a cryptography specialist at Stanford University and Co-Director of the Stanford Center for Blockchain Research; Justin Drake, a researcher at the Ethereum Foundation focusing on Ethereum’s long-term security and post-quantum resilience; Professor Sreeram Kannan, founder of EigenLayer and a recognized authority on blockchain scalability and security; Professor Yehuda Lindell, Coinbase’s Head of Cryptography and a global expert in secure multiparty computation; and Professor Dahlia Malkhi, an expert in resilient and secure distributed systems and head of the UCSB Foundations of Fintech Research Lab.

This assembly of scholars and researchers represents the forefront of innovation in quantum computing, cryptography, and blockchain technologies. Their independent analysis and guidance are intended to help Coinbase, as well as the broader cryptocurrency ecosystem, anticipate and prepare for the challenges and opportunities presented by the rapidly evolving quantum landscape.

Coinbase Unveils Post-Quantum Security Roadmap

The Advisory Board forms a central component of Coinbase’s wider strategy for post-quantum security, which encompasses both immediate product updates and long-term cryptographic research. Current initiatives include enhancements to Bitcoin address handling and internal key management systems, aligning these processes with the most advanced protections available.

Over the longer term, the company is investing in the development of post-quantum signature schemes, such as ML-DSA, within secure multiparty computation frameworks. The establishment of the Advisory Board provides independent oversight, offering guidance to Coinbase and the broader blockchain community on navigating the emerging challenges posed by quantum computing.

Quantum computing represents a dual dynamic of opportunity and potential risk for blockchain networks. By convening some of the leading experts in quantum computing, cryptography, and distributed systems, Coinbase aims to ensure the ecosystem is proactive in its approach rather than merely reactive.

The Advisory Board is expected to release its initial position paper in the coming months, presenting a foundational assessment of quantum-related risks and outlining a strategic roadmap for enhancing resilience across blockchain infrastructures.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

Alisa Davidson
CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.