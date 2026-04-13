Circle And Dunamu Sign MOU To Advance Stablecoin Collaboration And Digital Asset Education In South Korea

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by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Circle partners with Dunamu, Upbit operator, on stablecoin initiatives and crypto education in South Korea to boost transparency, regulatory alignment, and institutional adoption amid rising USDC activity.

Issuer of the USDC stablecoin, Circle, has announced a partnership with Dunamu, the operator of the Upbit exchange, to cooperate on stablecoin-related initiatives and wider digital asset development efforts, including educational programmes intended to strengthen transparency and trust in the South Korean crypto market.

According to Dunamu, a comprehensive memorandum of understanding has been signed with Circle, establishing a framework for collaboration that includes joint initiatives such as educational programmes covering digital assets and stablecoins. The company indicated that the objective of these initiatives is to improve the reliability of the domestic digital asset ecosystem by expanding access to market information and enhancing investor understanding.

The cooperation with Circle is expected to support what it described as “sound innovation” within South Korea’s digital asset sector, highlighting Circle’s experience in operating within regulatory frameworks in the United States. The company reportedly views this regulatory alignment as an important model for the development of compliant digital asset services in the local market.

According to Circle CEO, Jeremy Allaire, South Korea represents an important market for digital asset innovation, while expressing support for cooperation with Dunamu on the basis of strong regulatory compliance standards.

Circle Expands Strategic Presence As Stablecoin Activity Strengthens In South Korea

The partnership forms part of a broader strategic push by Circle in South Korea. In parallel developments, the company has recently indicated that its senior executives are expected to engage in meetings with leading banking and cryptocurrency exchange representatives in the country, as interest in stablecoins continues to increase.

Market activity involving USD Coin has also reportedly strengthened in South Korea, with trading data showing that the stablecoin accounted for a significant share of volume on major local exchanges, including nearly all trading activity on Korbit and a substantial proportion of transactions on Coinone over a recent 24-hour period.

Circle chief executive Jeremy Allaire is also expected to hold discussions with senior industry figures during an upcoming visit, with local reports indicating that these engagements will focus on operational and business-level cooperation across the financial and digital asset sectors.

The developments come amid heightened momentum in South Korea’s crypto sector, where policymakers are advancing stablecoin-related regulatory frameworks, while major domestic financial and securities institutions are increasingly exploring entry strategies into the digital asset market through partnerships and acquisition activity.

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About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in crypto, AI, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

