China Unveils Global AI Action Plan, Urging International Cooperation And Ethical Innovation

In Brief China released its AI Action Plan calling for global cooperation on inclusive AI, emphasizing open-source development, joint R&D, data sharing, cross-border infrastructure, and more.

At the state-organized World Artificial Intelligence Conference held in Shanghai last Saturday, the Chinese government introduced a global action plan for AI.

The initiative is designed to support the shared development and governance of AI worldwide, guided by objectives and principles that include prioritizing public welfare, upholding national sovereignty, promoting development, ensuring safety and controllability, fostering fairness and inclusivity, and encouraging open cooperation.

China’s proposed global AI action plan outlines a framework focused on international collaboration, responsible innovation, and inclusive development.

Among the thirteen key pillars, it encourages a unified effort among governments, organizations, academic institutions, and individuals to accelerate digital infrastructure, expand AI applications, and advance AI-related innovation globally.

Furthermore, the plan emphasizes creating open ecosystems, enabling AI across sectors such as manufacturing, healthcare, and education, and supporting technology development in underserved regions, particularly the Global South.

The framework also highlights the importance of high-quality, diverse, and secure data, the promotion of green and energy-efficient AI practices, and the formulation of transparent and inclusive global standards.

Public sector leadership is encouraged in adopting and regulating AI, while the framework calls for robust AI security governance through risk assessments, transparency, and emergency response coordination.

Finally, the “Action Plan on Global Governance of Artificial Intelligence” supports implementing the UN’s Global Digital Compact, enhancing AI capacity building for developing countries, and fostering multi-stakeholder governance to ensure balanced growth, innovation, and ethical oversight in the evolving AI landscape.

Premier Li Qiang Proposes Global AI Cooperation As US Advances Competing AI Policy Agenda

The announcement coincided with the opening of the annual World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai, a state-organized event that featured an address from Premier Li Qiang. According to an official summary, Premier Li introduced China’s proposal to create an international organization dedicated to AI cooperation. During his remarks, he highlighted the country’s “AI plus” initiative, which promotes the integration of AI across various sectors. He also conveyed China’s intention to support other nations in advancing AI capabilities, with particular focus on assisting countries in the Global South—a term often used to describe developing economies outside the influence of the United States and Europe.

The announcement came shortly after US President Donald Trump presented an American AI policy agenda that included measures aimed at minimizing perceived ideological bias in AI systems and encouraging the global expansion of US-developed technologies.

