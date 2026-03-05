Chainlink Powers Regulated Cross-Border Settlement For Visa, ANZ, Fidelity, And China AMC Under HKMA e-HKD Program

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Victor Dey To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Chainlink has enabled Visa, ANZ, China Asset Management, and Fidelity International to complete a regulated cross-border settlement solution under Hong Kong’s e-HKD program, combining automated compliance, atomic settlement, and cross-chain interoperability.

Decentralized oracle network Chainlink announced that Visa, ANZ, China Asset Management, and Fidelity International have completed a cross-border settlement solution powered by its decentralized network. Under the Hong Kong Monetary Authority’s e-HKD program, Chainlink enables the secure transfer of regulated assets, incorporating automated compliance and atomic settlement mechanisms.

The network plays a central role in facilitating the movement of regulated digital assets between ANZ’s private DASChain and the public Ethereum network, while automating compliance, verifying identities, and supporting atomic settlement within the HKMA regulatory framework.

The system relies on multiple Chainlink standards to address key challenges in institutional smart contracts. The Digital Transfer Agent (DTA) standard automates tokenized fund unit issuance during cross-chain transactions and leverages on-chain net asset value data to enable near-real-time settlement.

The Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP) provides secure messaging and value transfer of e-HKD across jurisdictions and blockchain networks, supporting both Delivery-versus-Payment and Payment-versus-Payment transactions. The Automated Compliance Engine (ACE) verifies identity credentials in real time, ensuring personally identifiable information remains off-chain while embedding compliance directly into each transfer.

This implementation demonstrates that institutional smart contract operations require integrated capabilities, including reliable multi-source data, cross-chain interoperability, embedded compliance, privacy protection, and regulatory alignment.

Chainlink positions itself as the only platform currently able to deliver all of these functions within a single infrastructure, enabling end-to-end, regulated cross-border settlement and accelerating the adoption of on-chain processes within the global financial system.

MILESTONE: Visa, ANZ, ChinaAMC, & Fidelity International complete cross-border settlement solution powered by Chainlink.



Under the Hong Kong Monetary Authority’s e-HKD program, Chainlink enables secure transfers of regulated assets with automated compliance & atomic settlement🧵 pic.twitter.com/Ft9MO74C4L — Chainlink (@chainlink) March 5, 2026

Hong Kong Advances Digital Currency Innovation With Phase 2 e-HKD+ Pilot

Hong Kong continues to serve as a key global financial and commercial hub, linking markets between East and West. Its stock exchange, valued at USD 6.1 trillion, and the eighth-busiest container port underline the city’s role as a connector for international and mainland Chinese investments.

Since 2017, the HKMA has explored new forms of digital money, including central bank digital currencies and tokenized deposits, to enhance the city’s payment infrastructure. Phase 1 of the e-HKD Pilot Programme, launched in November 2022, tested the use of a digital Hong Kong dollar for corporate and individual payments, focusing on programmability, tokenization, and atomic settlement to enable automated, secure, and near real-time transactions.

In September 2024, the programme expanded into Phase 2 as Project e-HKD+, covering tokenized deposits and broader digital money applications. Pilot participants, including Visa, ANZ, Fidelity International, and China Asset Management, are testing cross-border transactions that allow Australian investors to acquire tokenized money market fund units from Hong Kong managers using either a hypothetical e-HKD or tokenized HKD deposits. The experiments simulate end-to-end settlement processes, demonstrating the potential for fast, secure, and simultaneous digital asset transfers while reducing counterparty risk.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

