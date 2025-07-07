Chainbase Introduces Foundation To Advance Its Ecosystem And Realise DataFi Vision

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Chainbase has launched a non-profit foundation and is building a Hyperdata Network to support a decentralized, AI-driven data economy by transforming onchain activity into structured, programmable, and monetizable data.

Web3 data infrastructure platform Chainbase announced the formation of a dedicated non-profit entity focused on supporting the development of its ecosystem and advancing the concept of a decentralized, AI-integrated data economy, referred to as DataFi. The organization is tasked with sustaining the growth of Chainbase’s infrastructure and facilitating broader community engagement.

As blockchain and AI technologies continue to intersect, data is emerging as a central asset. However, existing data systems remain fragmented and difficult to work with. Chainbase addresses this by offering infrastructure that enables data to be utilized as programmable, composable, and monetizable resources.

The newly established foundation outlines participation, contribution, and collaborative development across the Chainbase network as key strategic objectives. It intends to offer support to a wide spectrum of contributors including developers, data providers, researchers, and community members. Its approach includes the provision of grants for building applications, infrastructure, and open data tools; incentives for the curation of high-quality datasets; and support for community initiatives and ambassador programs. With the integration of the C token, contributions can be aligned with transparent rewards and long-term participation, reinforcing economic sustainability within the network.

Securing and evolving the Chainbase Network remains a central responsibility of the foundation. This includes overseeing protocol upgrades, validator incentives, and the management of treasury operations. The network’s security strategy incorporates continuous oversight rather than one-off audits. Ongoing measures include the maintenance of the Chainbase AVS supported by over 600,000 ETH through Eigenlayer, a multilayer auditing process, bug bounty efforts, and open governance mechanisms to ensure inclusivity and accountability.

The foundation emphasizes that data gains real value through active circulation. It collaborates with AI models, decentralized physical infrastructure networks (DePIN), storage solutions, and application developers to broaden the practical use of Chainbase and its native token, C. The initiative is geared toward equipping AI systems with access to structured onchain data, enabling the development of autonomous, data-centric applications, and supporting emerging DataFi use cases such as attribution markets and tokenized user attention. The foundation views data as a foundational financial element in the AI-driven economy, aiming to make it both programmable and tradable at scale.

We’re proud to announce the formation of Chainbase Foundation.



Our mission is to make data accessible and useful, driving a decentralized, secure, and mass-adopted DataFi ecosystem.



The Foundation will support the core infrastructure, emerging applications, and the growing… pic.twitter.com/XuVUlZMMk5 — Chainbase (💜,💛) (@ChainbaseHQ) July 7, 2025

Chainbase Builds Hyperdata Network To Power AI-Native, Decentralized Data Economy

Chainbase is developing a Hyperdata Network designed to serve as a foundational layer for the emerging DataFi landscape, supporting the intersection of AI and decentralized technologies. Through its Hyperdata Network architecture, Chainbase transforms onchain activity into structured, verifiable, and machine-readable data suitable for processing by AI models and decentralized applications. The core infrastructure includes Manuscript, a programmable framework for creating data assets; a decentralized execution and validation layer known as AVS; and the C Token, which functions as the native asset supporting autonomous general intelligence use cases.

This structured approach to data management enables the development of a new class of crypto-native applications that are autonomous, composable, and built around aligned economic incentives for both users and contributors. The platform has already indexed over 200 blockchain networks, processed in excess of 500 billion data queries, and is utilized by a developer community exceeding 35,000 members. More than 10,000 projects rely on Chainbase for diverse applications such as maximal extractable value (MEV) infrastructure, Layer 2 data explorers, agent-based protocols, and blockchain analytics tools.

The founding team brings expertise in blockchain infrastructure, data architecture, and protocol security. Chainbase is supported by prominent investors and collaborates with ecosystems spanning modular blockchain design, large language model development, and onchain AI systems. As the demand for structured, machine-interpretable, and economically coordinated data continues to rise, Chainbase aims to establish the foundational infrastructure for a programmable data economy that facilitates seamless information exchange across agents, protocols, and users.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson