CertiK Supports Ethereum Security Fund With $50K Contribution, Signaling Shift Toward Community-Led Funding

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by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

CertiK has announced a $50,000 contribution to the Ethereum Security Quadratic Funding (QF) round, underscoring a growing shift within the blockchain industry toward community-driven funding models for security.

The funding, deployed through Giveth, will help support projects focused on improving security across Ethereum. The initiative uses quadratic funding to determine how capital is distributed, enabling community participation to play a central role in prioritizing which projects receive the most support.

Unlike traditional grant programs, quadratic funding amplifies contributions from a broad base of participants, allowing smaller donors to collectively influence funding outcomes. The approach has been widely adopted in Ethereum public goods funding efforts, where aligning incentives with community needs is considered critical.

The Ethereum Security QF round comes at a time when security continues to be a major concern across decentralized finance and blockchain applications. As ecosystems expand, vulnerabilities in smart contracts and infrastructure have led to repeated exploits, increasing the urgency for proactive investment in security tooling and research.

CertiK has been consistent in its efforts to highlight the security shortcomings across the industry, both digitally and physically. It recently spotlighted the rise of physical coercion, such as kidnapping, by 75% in 2025, as per The New York Times. Now, by contributing to the community funding, CertiK is further aligning with a broader movement to center security as the top concern for the industry. It demonstrates a shared responsibility across both the Ethereum ecosystem and crypto at large to secure itself, rather than relying solely on individual projects or centralized grant providers.

The initiative is expected to support a diverse set of teams working on auditing frameworks, threat detection systems, formal verification tools, and other solutions aimed at reducing systemic risk within Ethereum.

Giveth, which is hosting the round, has positioned itself as a platform for funding public goods through decentralized coordination. Its integration with quadratic funding mechanisms has made it a key venue for initiatives seeking to combine transparency, community input, and efficient capital allocation.

CertiK’s participation highlights how security-focused organizations are increasingly engaging with public goods funding models, as the industry looks for more scalable and inclusive ways to support the infrastructure underpinning Web3.

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About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in crypto, AI, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

