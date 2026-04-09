Canva Acquires Simtheory And Ortto To Build End-To-End AI And Marketing Platform

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by Alisa Davidson by Victor Dey To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Canva acquires Simtheory and Ortto to expand into AI-driven workflows and marketing automation, aiming to unify content creation, campaign execution, and analytics in one platform.

Online graphic design and visual communication platform Canva announced the acquisition of Simtheory and Ortto as part of its strategy to expand beyond design into a unified platform for AI-driven workflows and marketing automation. The move is aimed at enabling end-to-end campaign creation and execution within a single ecosystem.

Simtheory, an AI workspace focused on building custom agents and collaborative workflows, is expected to strengthen Canva’s transition toward an integrated AI platform. The technology is designed to help teams create AI assistants capable of understanding business context, coordinating tasks across tools, and executing complex workflows with greater reliability.

By incorporating Simtheory’s capabilities, Canva seeks to simplify fragmented processes that typically require multiple applications, allowing users to move from ideation to final output in a more streamlined environment. Early integrations are expected to be showcased at the company’s upcoming Canva Create event.

Ortto, a customer data and marketing automation platform, adds a complementary layer focused on campaign execution and performance management. The platform combines data handling with multi-channel marketing tools, including email, SMS, push notifications, and in-app messaging, enabling businesses to manage communication strategies from a single interface.

With more than 11,000 customers across 190 countries, Ortto brings established capabilities that are expected to enhance Canva’s expanding suite of marketing products.

🚀 Big news: @simtheoryai and @ortto are joining Canva. Together, they bring agentic AI and full-cycle marketing automation to our platform, and there's more to come at Canva Create on April 16. Read more: https://t.co/dUukEVnsmW pic.twitter.com/DRZNdIZM9D — Canva (@canva) April 9, 2026

Leadership Integration And Strategic Expansion Drive Canva’s Vision For Unified AI And Marketing Workflows

Both companies were founded by entrepreneurs Chris and Mike Sharkey, who previously co-founded Stayz. Following the acquisitions, they will take on leadership roles within Canva, contributing to the development of AI and marketing technologies across the platform. Ortto’s team will continue to operate its standalone product while also integrating its expertise into Canva’s broader ecosystem.

The acquisitions reflect Canva’s broader ambition to unify the content and marketing lifecycle, allowing users to ideate, design, publish, and optimize campaigns without relying on multiple disconnected tools. By combining AI-driven workflows with integrated marketing automation, the company aims to reduce operational complexity and enable more efficient execution of creative and commercial projects.

This latest expansion builds on Canva’s recent investments in AI and marketing technologies, including previous acquisitions such as MagicBrief, MangoAI, and Doohly. The company’s strategy signals a shift toward positioning its platform as a comprehensive environment where both creative production and campaign management can be handled end-to-end.

The integration of Simtheory and Ortto is intended to advance Canva’s goal of delivering a connected workflow experience, where artificial intelligence and marketing capabilities operate seamlessly to support the full lifecycle of digital content and campaigns.

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About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

