en en
Business News Report Technology
December 15, 2025

Byrrgis Secures MiCA License And Opens Waitlist Ahead Of Hybrid Crypto Platform Launch

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: December 15, 2025
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: December 15, 2025 at 10:00 am

In Brief

Byrrgis has secured a MiCA-compliant EU license and opened its waitlist ahead of its January 15 launch of a regulated hybrid crypto trading platform that blends centralized and decentralized models while pursuing CASP Level 3 certification.

Byrrgis Secures MiCA License And Opens Waitlist Ahead Of Hybrid Crypto Platform Launch

Hybrid cryptocurrency platform Byrrgis announced that it has obtained a MiCA-compliant EU license, authorizing it to operate as a fully regulated financial service once it launches. The company has also opened its waitlist, allowing prospective users to register for early access to its multi-functional Web3 platform.

The approval follows Byrrgis’ completion of the EU’s stringent licensing process for compliant digital-asset services. The company is now working toward securing CASP Level 3 status, the highest regulatory tier available for blockchain businesses within the European Union.

Scheduled to launch on January 15th, the platform is designed as a unified trading environment that combines elements of both centralized and decentralized exchange models. This hybrid architecture will allow users to construct personalized bundles of cryptocurrency assets while enabling automated rebalancing to support portfolio diversification with minimal friction.

Byrrgis Gears Up To Launch A Regulated Hybrid Crypto Trading Platform

The company reports strong early interest in its all-in-one trading hub, noting substantial participation in its newly opened waitlist. Those who register in advance will be among the first to access the platform once it becomes available and may qualify for additional benefits introduced at a later stage.

With its EU license secured, Byrrgis is positioned to launch a regulated hybrid trading venue offering features such as advanced charting and automated order tools, including stop-loss and take-profit functionalities. All listed assets will undergo full audits, enabling users to trade a broad range of tokens and integrate them into customized portfolios. As a regulated platform, Byrrgis aims to deliver a secure and transparent user experience supported by an intuitive interface and strong risk-management standards.

“We’re delighted to have secured an EU license, which attests to the level of due diligence undertaken to ensure that Byrrgis is capable of realizing its full potential,” said Siraaj Ahmed, CEO of Byrrgis, in a written statement. “We aim to lead by example, demonstrating that it is possible for users to enjoy compliant access to on-chain finance while retaining the freedom to trade the assets and bundles of their choosing. With the Byrrgis waitlist now open, we look forward to welcoming crypto users seeking a better way to reap the rewards that crypto has to offer,” he added.

After the platform goes live in mid-January, Byrrgis plans to begin onboarding users from its waitlist and continue expanding its ecosystem by introducing additional assets, products, and functionalities. The company will also continue its efforts to obtain CASP level 3 certification, aiming to establish Byrrgis as a leading regulated hub for cryptocurrency trading.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.