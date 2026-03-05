en en
News Report Technology
March 05, 2026

Byreal Introduces AI-Enabled Tools To Automate Trading, Liquidity Deployment, And Yield Strategies On Solana

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: March 05, 2026 at 4:40 am Updated: March 05, 2026 at 4:40 am
by Anastasiia O
Edited and fact-checked: March 05, 2026 at 4:40 am

In Brief

Byreal has launched an agent-native decentralized exchange on Solana, introducing the Byreal CLI and Copy Farmer to enable AI agents to execute trades, deploy liquidity, and manage yield strategies autonomously.

Byreal Introduces AI-Enabled Tools To Automate Trading, Liquidity Deployment, And Yield Strategies On Solana

Byreal has announced plans to become a leading agent-native decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Solana network, aiming to support both human users and autonomous economic actors. The platform released the open-source Byreal CLI (Command Line Interface), its first interface designed specifically for AI agents, published as an Openclaw skill to allow agents to operate autonomously on the exchange.

“Byreal is now building for agents. We believe agents will become autonomous economic actors,” said Emily Bao, Founder of Byreal in a written statement. “If AI agents are going to operate in markets, they need more than speed. They need identity, wallet control, and a permissionless execution layer. Crypto uniquely provides all three. Byreal CLI is our first step in designing protocols that speak natively to machines,” she added. 

Unlike conventional API wrappers or chatbot interfaces, Byreal CLI functions as a deterministic execution framework for autonomous agents. Its design is based on three key elements: deterministic CLI execution to prevent unpredictable outcomes, a constraint-based skill layer that converts agent intent into executable actions, and machine-readable documentation to facilitate AI parsing and operation. This structure separates natural language processing from capital deployment logic, aiming to reduce execution risks at the protocol level.

Byreal Launches Copy Farmer To Enable AI Agents For Automated Liquidity Deployment And Yield Strategies On Solana

The platform is also introducing agent-native liquidity deployment through Copy Farmer, a system that allows agents to replicate structured liquidity provider strategies on Solana. Copy Farmer enables agents to analyze top-performing liquidity pools, evaluate APR, volatility, and range positioning, replicate LP strategies automatically, and preview positions prior to capital deployment. Additional agent functions include pool analysis, swap execution with preview-first AMM and RFQ routing, automated CLMM position management, and token discovery.

“The industry is building AI agents to trade faster,” Emily Bao said. “We’re building agents that can deploy liquidity intelligently. Trading is only half the system — capital formation and yield deployment matter just as much. That’s the shift we’re making with Byreal,” she added. 

Byreal emphasizes that its approach goes beyond trading speed, focusing on intelligent liquidity deployment and yield generation. The platform is among the first DEXes to integrate strategy execution directly into an AI skill layer, uniting trading and farming operations within a single interface.

The initiative is founded on the expectation that a growing portion of decentralized finance (DeFi) activity will be driven by AI agents rather than human-operated frontends. Byreal positions its protocols to serve as a future routing layer by designing systems specifically for agent participation today.

The Byreal CLI is available for installation via npx skills, and the source code is accessible through the project’s GitHub repository.

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.