Bybit Kicks Off ‘Liquidity Shield Trading Frenzy’ With 1M USDT Prize Pool

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Bybit has launched the “Liquidity Shield Trading Frenzy,” offering traders a limited-time opportunity to leverage the platform’s liquidity and compete for significant rewards.

Cryptocurrency exchange Bybit announced that it has launched a new initiative called the Liquidity Shield Trading Frenzy, offering a limited-time opportunity for traders to leverage the platform’s liquidity and compete for substantial rewards. This promotion, which runs until May 3rd, allows eligible users to sign up and benefit from Bybit’s exclusive protection, aimed at easing the challenges of increased market volatility.

The program offers participants the chance to compete for a share of a 1 million USDT prize pool across three engaging activities. First, the “Liquidity Shield – Trade with Confidence” initiative allocates 300,000 USDT to help mitigate slippage risks on trending USDT trading pairs. Users can receive slippage reimbursements of up to 10 USDT per trade, with a total reimbursement cap of 1,000 USDT per user, ensuring a more seamless trading experience during market fluctuations.

Second, the “Ultimate 100 – Rewarding Spot Trading Excellence” activity rewards spot traders for their volume, with a prize pool of 200,000 USDT. The top 100 traders will win prizes of up to 30,000 USDT. This activity is divided into two tiers: a Base Pool of $100,000 and a Boost Pool of $200,000, designed to incentivize high-volume trading and foster competition among participants.

Lastly, the “Power Boost – Unlock Rewards with Hot Tokens” activity targets traders interested in trending tokens, offering access to a 500,000 USDT prize pool. By trading select hot tokens, users can qualify for multiple pools and increase their rewards based on trading volume, with a low participation threshold of 500 USDT. This activity is designed to encourage traders to explore emerging assets and diversify their strategies.

Bybit is offering trading services for a wide range of digital assets, including spot and derivatives trading. The platform is designed with a user-friendly interface, making it accessible to both new and experienced traders. It also features advanced tools such as high-leverage trading, a order-matching engine capable of processing up to 100,000 transactions per second, and various risk management options like take-profit and stop-loss orders to enhance the overall trading experience.

Recently, Bybit has introduced Lens, an AI-powered assistant designed to support traders from market analysis to trade execution. This tool provides accurate insights for both Spot and Derivatives products on Bybit, helping users make more informed trading decisions.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson