Brickken Partners With Assetera To Bring Liquidity To Tokenized Assets

Platform designed to enable compliant tokenization of real-world assets (RWAs) at an institutional level, Brickken announced a strategic alliance with Assetera, a digital securities exchange based in Austria and regulated under MiFID II. This partnership aims to tackle persistent issues within the tokenization sector by offering regulated secondary market options for digital securities. It marks a significant step forward in Brickken’s efforts to develop a comprehensive ecosystem for managing and trading tokenized assets. As part of the agreement, Brickken’s clients will be able to directly list their digital securities on Assetera’s platform, thereby enhancing liquidity and increasing market exposure.

Despite the growth in opportunities to issue digital securities backed by equity, debt, and tangible assets, issuers continue to encounter obstacles in accessing markets. The main difficulties include insufficient secondary market infrastructure, limited visibility to institutional investors, and the lack of integration with existing liquidity networks.

“Our partnership with Brickken represents a major milestone in our journey to make tokenized real-world assets more accessible,” said Thomas Labenbacher, CEO of Assetera, in a written statement. “Brickken’s advanced tokenization infrastructure aligns perfectly with Assetera’s regulated trading platform, allowing us to jointly open new liquidity pathways and deliver value to issuers and investors across Europe and globally,” he added.

Brickken And Assetera Partnership Enhances Token Issuance And Trading With Compliant Market Access And Strategic Integration

This solution enables companies to issue digital securities using Brickken’s no-code tokenization platform, which incorporates automated legal structuring and investor onboarding processes. Through direct integration with Assetera’s exchange, issuers are able to trade their tokens, offering investors compliant access to digital securities supported by secondary market liquidity. This initiative is part of Brickken’s wider strategic plan to build connections with major exchanges, marketplaces, financial institutions, and custodians, aiming to establish the platform as a leading operating system for compliant digital securities and tokenized asset management.

The partnership addresses both regulatory compliance requirements and the expansion of market access for tokenized assets within European Union jurisdictions, with the goal of enhancing investor confidence by providing access to a regulated and established trading infrastructure.

Brickken’s Ludovico Rossi Highlights Importance Of Compliance And Innovation In Tokenized Asset Adoption

Ludovico Rossi, Chief Revenue Officer and Co-founder, shared insights with Mpost regarding the expected outcomes of Brickken’s collaboration.

He explained that the partnership with Assetera aims to address a longstanding challenge in the tokenization space: providing access to regulated secondary markets. While many platforms facilitate the issuance of digital securities, few offer a compliant and efficient method for these securities to be listed and traded internationally. By integrating with Assetera’s MiFID II-regulated exchange, Brickken enables its clients to list tokenized assets on a licensed trading platform, thereby enhancing liquidity options and increasing exposure to institutional investors within the European Union.

This represents a notable advancement compared to the previous environment, where issuers often encountered fragmented infrastructure, unclear regulations, and limited market access. Through Assetera, Brickken offers a comprehensive solution that links token issuance directly to active secondary markets, promoting adoption and opening new opportunities in capital markets for its clients.

When discussing how this collaboration aligns with Brickken’s broader vision of establishing itself as the central hub for digital asset management, as well as outlining the forthcoming steps in the market integration strategy, Ludovico Rossi stated

“At Brickken, our long-term vision is to serve as the operating system for compliant digital securities, enabling businesses to issue, manage, and distribute tokenized assets with end-to-end automation and regulatory alignment. The partnership with Assetera is a cornerstone of that strategy.”

“By embedding access to a regulated secondary trading venue within our platform, we’re not only expanding liquidity options but also laying the groundwork for seamless interoperability between issuance, investor onboarding, and market participation. It’s a move from isolated tokenization to an integrated financial infrastructure,” he added.

According to him, the forthcoming phase involves expanding integrations with custodians, exchanges, and institutional marketplaces to ensure that all assets issued via Brickken’s Token Suite have access to a worldwide, compliant ecosystem. This interconnected framework aims to establish Brickken as the primary platform where businesses oversee the full lifecycle of their tokenized assets, from issuance to trading, while benefiting from exposure to numerous regulated markets and diverse investor communities.

Ludovico Rossi emphasized that collaborating with a MiFID II-regulated exchange such as Assetera adds a crucial level of institutional credibility and legal certainty, which is particularly important for serious investors dealing with real-world assets. MiFID II represents one of the European Union’s most extensive financial regulatory frameworks, covering aspects ranging from investor protection to market transparency.

“By connecting our issuers to Assetera’s infrastructure, we ensure that tokenized assets issued through Brickken can be traded within a robust, fully compliant environment. This not only increases trust among institutional and retail investors but also reinforces our clients’ ability to meet evolving regulatory requirements across jurisdictions,” Ludovico Rossi said to Mpost.

“Ultimately, it’s about aligning innovation with compliance, a necessary condition for the mainstream adoption of tokenized assets in global capital markets,” he concluded.

