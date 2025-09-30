Brickken And MANTRA Unveil ‘Atlas Frontier’ To Advance RWA Tokenization

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Atlas Frontier provides five tokenization frameworks for diverse real-world assets, with Brickken deploying its dApp on MANTRA Chain to enable secure, compliant investor access.

Company specializing in real-world asset (RWA) tokenization, Brickken and MANTRA, an EVM-compatible Layer 1 blockchain designed for RWAs, announced Atlas Frontier, a program providing five pathways for bringing physical assets onto the blockchain.

In April 2025, Brickken participated in MANTRA’s inaugural RWAccelerator cohort, a program aimed at supporting AI builders and startups, marking a progression from accelerator participant to ecosystem partner within six months. Brickken will now deploy its decentralized application directly on MANTRA Chain, allowing investors to access tokenized offerings through a regulated and compliant infrastructure. To date, Brickken has tokenized over $300 million across 16 countries.

MANTRA has recently become the first blockchain to natively support both EVM and CosmWasm smart contracts, establishing itself as a true MultiVM Layer 1 tailored for real-world assets. Combined with MANTRA Finance’s Virtual Asset Service Provider license from Dubai’s Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority, the mainnet upgrade enhances Brickken’s ability to participate in the growing tokenization market in a compliant manner.

“Brickken exemplifies what the RWAccelerator was designed to achieve—taking promising RWA projects and helping them scale up into major ecosystem partners,” said John Patrick Mullin, Founder and CEO of MANTRA, in a written statement. “Their journey from being a program participant to launching ‘Atlas Frontier’ shows how quickly innovation can move from concept to reality in the MANTRA ecosystem,” he added.

“With Atlas Frontier, we are streamlining access to institutional-grade technology by combining Brickken’s tokenization expertise with the strength of MANTRA Chain and its regulatory advantage,” said Edwin Mata, CEO and Co-Founder of Brickken, in a written statement. “We are excited to begin bringing a robust pipeline of tokenization projects onchain starting in Q4 2025,” he added.

Atlas Frontier Introduces Comprehensive Tokenization Solutions Across Investment, Real Assets, And Creative Sectors

Atlas Frontier targets five primary areas, offering specific tokenization solutions for each. Investment managers can digitize vehicles such as private credit portfolios and structured products, with Brickken’s platform managing the full process from onboarding and KYC to automated distributions and cap table oversight. Physical assets and future production from sectors like energy, mining, and agriculture can also be tokenized, enabling continuous 24/7 trading, unlike traditional commodity markets.

Mid-sized companies can access liquidity through tokenized debt instruments, including bonds and receivables, allowing direct issuance to investors without intermediaries, with smart contracts automating interest payments and governance. Early-stage firms can conduct compliant tokenized equity offerings, providing investors with tradable positions in otherwise illiquid startup equity, while venture funds can tokenize LP interests to offer earlier exit opportunities. Artists and content creators can use tokenization to monetize future earnings, while communities can fund initiatives through digital shares of projected revenue. For example, a music group could issue tokens linked to upcoming streaming royalties, and a social or community project could raise capital with tokens tied to specific, measurable results.

So far, Brickken has tokenized more than $300 million in assets across 16 countries. The company participates in the European Blockchain Sandbox alongside Coinbase, took part in PwC’s Scale Tokenization Program, and collaborates with Chainlink through the BUILD initiative.

The partnership builds on several recent developments from MANTRA, including a $20 million investment and collaboration with Inveniam to expand institutional RWA tokenization globally, becoming the first MultiVM blockchain for real-world assets with native support for both EVM and CosmWasm, a minimum $25 million OM token buyback commitment, and efforts to diversify its validator network.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

