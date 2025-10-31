en en
October 31, 2025

Blockchain Sports Arena By ATLETA Empowers Football Fans To Support Clubs Via Secure Digital Participation

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: October 31, 2025 at 1:00 pm Updated: October 31, 2025 at 10:02 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: October 31, 2025 at 1:00 pm

In Brief

ATLETA Network has launched Blockchain Sports Arena, a digital platform that allows football fans to support clubs, contribute to team development, and engage in blockchain-powered ecosystem.

ATLETA Network Launches Blockchain Sports Arena To Transform Fan Engagement Into Club Growth

Multi-layer blockchain platform, ATLETA Network announced that it has launched Blockchain Sports Arena, a digital platform that allows football fans to support their clubs while directly contributing to team development through simple and secure participation. The Arena includes fan and club leaderboards, direct funding mechanisms, and rewards designed to strengthen the connection between supporters and their teams.

Fans can join using a cryptocurrency wallet or email, make contributions through standard payment methods, and immediately support clubs or individual players. All actions are recorded on leaderboards, unlocking recognition and exclusive benefits such as merchandise, VIP access, and special experiences.

The platform also introduces new revenue opportunities tied to digital engagement, including club-branded digital collections. Clubs can generate income through Digital IDs, player transfers, rising player valuations, sponsorships, tokenized ticket sales, and personalized merchandise. The Arena encourages regional and national competition, with club strength increasing as fan participation grows.

Built on ATLETA Network’s scalable technology, the platform manages complex blockchain processes in the background, ensuring that all contributions are transparent and verifiable on-chain. At launch, Blockchain Sports Arena will feature teams from Brazil, Belarus, Cyprus, Japan, Nigeria, and the UAE, with partnerships including FC APOEL, AFC, Shooting Stars, Penta Academy, and Para Mundo, establishing its international presence.

“Fan passion is the most untapped resource in the massive sports industry,” said Dima Saksonov, Founder and CEO of ATLETA Network, in a written statement. “The Arena is our answer as a direct bridge between a fan’s desire to help and a club’s need to grow. For the first time, every contribution is recorded on-chain, recognized on leaderboards, and directly impacts a team’s success. We’re building a new and more participatory way to be a fan in the digital age,” he added.

Blockchain Sports Arena To Connect Fans To Clubs Through Digital Participation And Talent Ecosystem

After a year of development across the ATLETA and Blockchain Sports ecosystem, ATLETA has launched the Blockchain Sports Arena following a community-supported token generation event for ATLA and an MEXC listing on August 17th. Participation in the launch came mainly from the sports sector rather than typical cryptocurrency investors, and the network has since grown to over 1 million active users.

Hundreds of top-division clubs and national leagues have expressed interest in joining the platform. As clubs and players onboard, their audiences follow, driving substantial traffic and new users to the Arena. With football’s global fanbase exceeding 4 billion, the platform presents a huge potential for digital engagement and funding.

The Blockchain Sports Arena is integrated into a larger ecosystem that supports talent discovery and athlete data management. The network connects to academies, utilizes computer vision and biometrics for performance tracking, and employs AI-assisted scouting through FootUnion, with top prospects invited to tryouts. Players from both in-house and partner academies can enter the marketplace, allowing fans to support and follow their progress.

The Arena is now open to clubs and fans, with additional teams joining gradually. Clubs and partners seeking onboarding information can connect through ATLETA and Blockchain Sports channels.

This release represents Stage 1 of the Blockchain Sports Arena, providing fans with an initial experience of how digital participation can contribute to real-world club growth. Although not all club cards are available at launch, early users can explore core features and test the platform. The ATLETA team will continue rolling out updates to improve usability, expand club access, and introduce new engagement tools.

Future plans for ATLETA Network include launches on decentralized exchanges and Tier-2 centralized exchanges, the expansion of decentralised finance (DeFi) partnerships, a community hackathon, integration of lending protocols to enhance on-chain utility, and the introduction of grants and a bug bounty program to strengthen network security.

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

