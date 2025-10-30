Blockchain Life 2025 In Dubai Draws Record 16,730 Attendees And Features Pavel Durov’s New Launch

In Brief The 15th Blockchain Life forum in Dubai brought together global crypto and Web3 leaders, featured major announcements, hosted 200 exhibitors and over 300 side events.

The 15th edition of the International Forum on Web3, cryptocurrencies, and mining, Blockchain Life 2025, has recently concluded, reinforcing its position as a leading global industry event. The forum attracted 16,730 participants from 130 countries, establishing Dubai as a prominent hub for the cryptocurrency sector.

The anniversary edition brought together industry pioneers, major corporations, and emerging projects. More than 160 speakers participated, representing a wide range of prominent organizations including Tether, Mastercard, DWF Labs, TRON, Mysten Labs (Sui), CoinMarketCap, TON, Ripple, Google Cloud, Animoca Brands, Trust Wallet, 1inch, Amazon, KuCoin, OKX, ADGM, and dYdX, among others.

The program featured in-depth discussions and exclusive analytics, covering strategies, emerging trends, and the future direction of digital assets, Web3, and blockchain mining.

A notable moment of the forum was the presentation by Pavel Durov, Founder of Telegram, who announced the launch of Cocoon, a network integrating the TON blockchain with decentralized AI technologies. The announcement quickly became a central topic of conversation within the forum and the broader cryptocurrency community.

Pavel Durov concluded his address with a call for attendees to uphold their rights and freedoms.

Blockchain Life 2025 Showcases Industry Leaders, VIP Networking, And Over 300 Side Events

The exhibition area included 200 booths where leading companies presented their products and services, featuring organizations such as OKX, Bybit, KuCoin, HTX, Bitget, BingX, MEXC, Toobit, BitMEX, Ledger, Tron, Trust Wallet, Bitmain, Canaan, Uminers, and others.

A notable moment of the anniversary forum was the Official Afterparty at Club Iris, which welcomed over 1,300 VIP attendees for an evening that combined fine dining, entertainment, premium networking, and a special performance by Akon, creating a memorable experience.

During the forum period, Dubai also hosted more than 300 side events, offering participants the opportunity to engage with the global crypto community through a variety of networking and entertainment activities.

The next edition of Blockchain Life is scheduled to take place in Dubai on December 1–2, coinciding with the Formula 1 Grand Prix. Early bird tickets and sponsorship opportunities are available through the official website.

