Pavel Durov Unveils Cocoon At Blockchain Life 2025, Highlighting Potential Of Decentralized AI For Digital Freedom

In Brief At Blockchain Life 2025, Pavel Durov introduced Cocoon, a decentralized AI network on the TON blockchain designed to enhance privacy, empower users, and promote digital freedom.

At the Blockchain Life 2025 conference in Abu Dhabi, an international event focused on blockchain, cryptocurrency, and Web3 innovation, Telegram founder Pavel Durov introduced Cocoon — a new network designed to integrate The Open Network (TON) blockchain with decentralized artificial intelligence technologies.

The presentation quickly attracted attention within the global community. Pavel Durov explained that Cocoon, short for the Confidential Compute Open Network, aims to provide users with AI-powered functionalities while maintaining strict data privacy standards and minimizing reliance on centralized AI providers.

Within this system, users can contribute the computing power of their graphics processing units (GPUs) to the network and, in return, receive Toncoin, the native digital asset of the TON ecosystem.

Pavel Durov also emphasized that decentralized AI represents an important step toward preserving human autonomy and digital freedom.

“Why is it important to do something this way, as opposed to the centralized way that is sometimes more convenient?” Pavel Durov asked during his speech. “It is important, my friends, because the world has been moving in a strange direction. For the last 20 years, we have been gradually losing our digital freedoms,” he added.

At the conclusion of his address, Pavel Durov urged the audience to take action in defense of their rights and digital freedom.

⚡️ Pavel Durov Took the Stage at Blockchain Life 2025



Founder of Telegram introduced Cocoon — a new network combining the TON blockchain with decentralized AI technologies.



The announcement instantly became one of the most discussed topics of the entire crypto industry.… pic.twitter.com/T7tDje3oXc — Blockchain Life 2025 (@BlLife_Forum) October 29, 2025

Blockchain And AI Experts Highlight Growing Need For Decentralized Systems To Protect Data Privacy And Integrity

Discussions around the decentralization of AI have gained significant traction among AI and blockchain developers, largely driven by growing concerns over privacy and the potential for centralized systems to manipulate or censor information without user awareness.

The reliance on centralized AI infrastructure increases the risk of data breaches and unauthorized access, as large volumes of sensitive information stored on centralized servers become attractive targets for cyberattacks. In addition, centralized AI providers could alter algorithms or modify information in real time, thereby influencing public perception.

The integration of blockchain technology is generally viewed as a potential solution to these issues, as it enables transparent verification of AI-generated data through decentralized ledgers that record data provenance and maintain immutable, verifiable on-chain records.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

