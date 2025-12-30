en en
News Report Technology
December 30, 2025

Blockchain Forum 2026: The Premier Crypto Event Returns To Moscow On April 14–15

In Brief

Blockchain Forum 2026 in Moscow on April 14–15 will gather thousands of global crypto and Web3 professionals and feature interactive sessions, exhibitions, and networking opportunities across blockchain, AI, and digital economy innovations.

Blockchain Forum 2026: The Premier Crypto Event Returns To Moscow on April 14–15

International conference and exhibition dedicated to cryptocurrency and Web3 technologies Blockchain Forum announced that on April 14–15, 2026, Moscow will host the next edition of the event, marking another major gathering that brings together participants from the Commonwealth of Independent States and the wider global digital asset sector.

Recognized as the largest event of its kind in the region, the forum functions as a central platform for the professional crypto ecosystem, welcoming several thousand traders, investors, software engineers, startup founders, and business leaders whose activities influence the direction of the industry. The program traditionally includes participation from founders, senior executives, and thought leaders representing organizations such as Tether, Binance, Tron, Ripple, Bybit, Animoca Brands, Circle, OKX, HTX, KuCoin, Telegram, Cardano, Mastercard, ICP, Trust Wallet, The Sandbox, Near, Litecoin, Bitmain, Marathon, Canaan, WhatsMiner, Bitfury, Consensys, Linea, DWF Labs, Wintermute, BNB Chain, along with numerous other prominent companies and projects.

From an international perspective, the forum provides a distinctive chance to engage directly with influential figures from the regional market and obtain practical, firsthand perspectives on current developments without the involvement of intermediaries.

The 2026 edition, known as the 16th Blockchain Forum, is expected to welcome approximately 20,000 participants and will feature three large stages operating simultaneously, offering a broad program of thematic sessions, professional discussions, and interactive workshops. An extensive exhibition zone will present more than 250 participating companies, including cryptocurrency trading platforms, infrastructure and technology providers, blockchain initiatives, and mining-related services. Visitors will also have early access to newly launched products, platforms, digital assets, and technological solutions before they become widely available.

Blockchain Forum 2026 To Introduce AI Future: Where AI Meets Blockchain And the Digital Economy

For the upcoming edition, the event will introduce AI Future for the first time, presented as an integrated “forum within the forum” that focuses on the convergence of AI, blockchain technology, and the digital economy. This specialized segment will bring together representatives of the industry, software developers, investors, and academic researchers to examine how the combined application of AI and blockchain is transforming market structures and opening new areas for innovation and growth. 

In addition to the main conference program, participants will have access to a variety of interactive areas, collaborative hackathons, a startup pitch competition, non-fungible token (NFT)-based art and technology installations, a professional trading contest, and a range of immersive experiences designed to showcase emerging trends in cryptocurrency and advanced technologies.

Admission passes and partnership packages are currently being offered at presale rates, with a promotional discount of 10% available through the use of the code MPOST. 

Further information and registration options can be found on the official event platforms at blockchain.forum/en for the main Blockchain Forum and ai-future.com for the AI Future Forum. 

Our team will be there — looking forward to connecting with you at the Forum!

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

