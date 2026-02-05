Bitnomial Introduces First US-Listed Tezos Futures

In Brief Bitnomial has launched the first US-listed Tezos USD futures, providing institutional and retail traders with a regulated venue for price discovery, risk management, and crypto-backed margining.

Bitnomial, a US-based derivatives exchange operating a CFTC-regulated designated contract market, announced the launch of Tezos (XTZ) US Dollar futures on February 4th, marking the first XTZ futures listed on a US exchange.

The new contract is intended to provide both institutional and retail traders with a regulated venue for Tezos price discovery and risk management, allowing margin to be posted in either cryptocurrency or US dollars.

Michael Dunn, President of Bitnomial Exchange, LLC, described Tezos as resilient, institutional-grade infrastructure and highlighted that the new crypto-settled contracts enable real-time price discovery while supporting portfolio margining across digital asset positions.

He noted that the regulated futures market, with six months of trading history, satisfies key requirements under the SEC’s generic listing standards for spot ETFs. Arthur Breitman, co-founder of Tezos, added that US-regulated futures are fundamental to commodity markets and that the introduction of Tezos futures reflects the blockchain’s growing maturity, offering reliable price discovery and risk transfer while encouraging institutional participation.

Tezos Offers Scalability, Low-Latency EVM, And Expanded Derivatives Access

Tezos is an open-source, self-upgrading blockchain with on-chain governance that allows protocol upgrades without disruptive hard forks, maintaining application stability while continuously improving performance.

Its proof-of-stake protocol now includes a sub-50 millisecond latency EVM layer, a native data availability layer, and rollups designed to scale complex applications. Since its launch in 2018, Tezos has processed hundreds of millions of transactions valued in the billions of dollars, supporting tokenized finance, gaming, and digital ownership globally.

The introduction of XTZ futures expands Bitnomial’s Crypto Complex, which the company says offers the broadest range of digital asset derivatives in the US by underlying assets.

Delivery-settled contracts listed on the exchange allow margining with digital assets, providing increased capital efficiency compared with traditional cash-only margining.

The futures are now available for trading on Botanical, Bitnomial’s retail platform, and the company has indicated plans to offer XTZ perpetual futures and options in the future. All futures contracts are subject to the rules and regulations of Bitnomial Exchange.

