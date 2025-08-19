BitMind Introduces Smartphone Tool Delivering Instant AI-Generated Content Identification

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief BitMind has launched a mobile app that provides real-time, AI-powered detection of deepfake content on images and videos from social media and other sources.

Decentralized AI company BitMind introduced a mobile application designed to provide real-time detection of deepfake content on smartphones. As losses from deepfake-related scams approached $900 million in the first half of 2025, the app allows users to quickly analyze images and videos from platforms including Instagram, TikTok, and X with a single tap, achieving an identification accuracy exceeding 88 percent for AI-generated material.

The application offers several notable capabilities, including instant scanning of images and videos, providing real-time AI detection results for media and URLs through advanced algorithms. It allows seamless import of content from social media platforms or device galleries, enabling users to analyze material from Instagram, TikTok, and X without interruption.

The AI algorithms powering the application continuously adapt to developments in generative AI, delivering results in seconds rather than minutes. The platform is available on both iOS and Android, allowing detection of AI-generated content from any source.

“Whether you’re spotting a fake ad or verifying a video call, BitMind keeps it real,” said Ken Jon Miyachi, Co-Founder of BitMind, in a written statement. “Our mission is to protect your digital trust,” he added.

The wait is over.

The world’s first AI detection app is here. 🚨📱



AI or Not application is now available on both

the App store and Google play store.



Download now!!!🚀 pic.twitter.com/nUfq7DPDsN — BitMind (@BitMindLabs) August 18, 2025

BitMind operates on the Bittensor network, a decentralized, open-source machine learning platform that leverages blockchain technology to establish a global peer-to-peer ecosystem for the development and collaboration of AI models.

The system is designed to maintain user privacy while adapting to emerging deepfake techniques. Functioning as subnet 34 within the Bittensor network, it focuses specifically on AI content detection and validation. Additionally, BitMind’s API platform offers developers the necessary tools and infrastructure to create applications that interact with Bittensor subnets.

Recently, BitMind has introduced the Generative Adversarial Subnet (GAS), a new Bittensor subnet designed to advance AI detection and stay ahead of evolving generative content.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson