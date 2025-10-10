Bitget’s Q3 Transparency Report Highlights How UEX Vision Takes Shape Across Exchange, Wallet, And Onchain Ecosystem

In Brief Bitget’s Q3 2025 report highlights its growth as a Universal Exchange, combining CEX reliability with DeFi access, expanding real-world integrations, and setting a global benchmark for transparency and innovation in crypto trading.

Cryptocurrency exchange Bitget released its Q3 2025 Transparency Report, highlighting a quarter defined by innovation, user growth, and stronger financial transparency.

Marking its seventh anniversary, Bitget introduced UEX, a next-generation trading model that unifies spot, futures, staking, payments, and onchain access into one seamless experience. The concept moved from vision to reality in Q3, with the exchange rolling out new integrations, expanding its ecosystem, and solidifying its position as one of the industry’s most transparent and trusted platforms.

Bitget’s Onchain also achieved major traction, expanding to Ethereum, Solana, BSC, and Base while surpassing $113 million in daily trading volume. The upgrade introduced Onchain Signals, an AI-powered tool that tracks high-quality activity and delivers real-time token alerts. This milestone underscored Bitget’s ability to blend CEX-grade reliability with DeFi accessibility under the UEX framework.

The company’s derivatives dominance continued to set the pace globally. Bitget maintained top-three rankings in Bitcoin and Ethereum open interest, backed by deep liquidity and high institutional participation. According to CoinDesk’s Market Data Deep-Dive, Bitget averaged $750 billion in monthly trading volume and surpassed $11.5 trillion in cumulative derivatives trades, ranking #1 for ETH and SOL spot market depth and #2 for BTC. Similarly, Bitcoin.com’s Crypto Derivatives 101 spotlighted Bitget among the top-performing derivatives exchanges, driving global volume and infrastructure innovation. Adding to this, CoinGecko’s Centralized Crypto Exchanges Market Share Report placed Bitget among the top exchanges worldwide by derivatives market share and user activity, underscoring its consistent quarter-on-quarter growth and rising influence across the trading landscape.

Bitget Emerges As Benchmark For Next-Generation Exchanges, Bridging DeFi, TradFi, And RWAs

Externally, Bitget’s Universal Exchange model is now being recognized as a blueprint for the next era of exchanges. In Animoca Brands’ report, “Exchanges’ Next Phase: Reaching the Mainstream”, Bitget was featured as a benchmark for how centralized exchanges can evolve into holistic gateways bridging DeFi, TradFi, and real-world assets. The report underscored Bitget’s UEX vision as a model of universal connectivity and transparency.

Bitget continued expanding bridges between crypto and traditional markets. Through a partnership with Ondo Finance, users can now access tokenized U.S. stocks and ETFs. At the same time, the launch of USDT-margined Stock Futures allows round-the-clock equity exposure without a brokerage account. Meanwhile, Bitget Wallet strengthened its foothold in Latin America by launching a zero-fee Mastercard-linked crypto card and integrating Brazil’s Pix payment network for stablecoin transactions at millions of merchants.

Gracy Chen, CEO at Bitget, said: “Our evolution as a Universal Exchange reflects one simple principle, constant progression to better serve our users. Every milestone, from UEX to BGB’s migration to Morph, from GetAgent to tokenized stocks, is about creating a future where access to digital assets is seamless, intelligent, and borderless. We’re not just building an exchange; we’re shaping how people everywhere will experience finance in the Web3 era.”

Bitget’s Q3 report reflects a universal ecosystem in motion, bridging centralized and decentralized finance, deepening real-world integration, and reaffirming its commitment to transparency as it leads the next phase of Web3 growth.

