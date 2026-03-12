Bitget Wallet To Expand Global Stablecoin Payment Infrastructure Through Stellar Integration

In Brief Bitget Wallet has integrated the Stellar network to enhance stablecoin payments, streamline cross-border transactions, and expand digital asset utility across its payment and trading infrastructure.

Bitget Wallet, a digital finance application, announced its integration with the Stellar network to enhance stablecoin-based payment infrastructure, marking a significant expansion of its platform to connect blockchains, stablecoin issuers, wallets, and payment networks. The integration is designed to increase the practical utility of digital assets, supporting faster and more efficient transactions as cryptocurrencies become increasingly integrated into everyday financial activity.

Stellar, a decentralized blockchain focused on financial products and services, has been incorporated across Bitget Wallet’s payment infrastructure, including crypto cards, QR code payments, bank transfers, and on/off-ramp solutions. This integration aims to facilitate seamless transfers between digital assets and traditional financial systems. By leveraging Stellar’s low transaction costs and rapid settlement capabilities, the partnership intends to improve cross-border transfers, merchant payments, and consumer cash-out processes, all within a self-custodial wallet environment. The rollout will be phased, with availability in each region contingent on local payment network integrations.

Expanding Asset And Trading Functions Through Stellar Integration

In addition to payments, the Stellar integration expands utility within Bitget Wallet’s broader asset and trading functions. Users will gain access to the Stellar mainnet to hold, swap, and transfer supported digital assets. To simplify onboarding, the platform will implement automated XLM distribution to assist users in meeting activation requirements. Bitget Wallet also plans to explore additional real-world use cases for USDC and other stablecoins on the Stellar network.

“Stellar was built to make moving money across borders as seamless and affordable as possible,” stated Raja Chakravorti, Chief Business Officer of Stellar Development Foundation. “This allows Bitget Wallet to extend that infrastructure directly into consumer-facing financial applications, expanding stablecoin utility across payments and real-world use cases,” he added.

“Stablecoins are becoming operational components of the global payment system,” said Alvin Kan, COO of Bitget Wallet. “Yet financial infrastructure remains fragmented across banks, card networks, and blockchains. We are building a global payment infrastructure — the Onchain Payments Matrix — that aligns settlement networks and liquidity so digital value can move more seamlessly between systems. The integration of Stellar strengthens this coordination layer and supports practical cross-border use,” he added.

