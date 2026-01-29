Bitget Wallet Report Shows Crypto Wallets Emerging As Central Hubs For Everyday Onchain Finance

In Brief Bitget Wallet’s report highlights that crypto wallets are evolving into central platforms for everyday onchain finance, integrating payments, asset management, AI-driven activity, and RWAs.

Cryptocurrency wallet Bitget Wallet published a research report titled “Everyday Finance Onchain: Key Trends Shaping 2026,” highlighting that cryptocurrency wallets are increasingly serving as the primary interface for routine financial activity on blockchain networks. The report notes that as adoption matures, user behavior is shifting from occasional, market-driven trading toward recurring functions such as payments, savings, and asset management, positioning wallets as central points for accessing and managing onchain finance. The study incorporates insights from ecosystem participants including Polygon, Stellar, MoonPay, 1inch, WalletConnect, Base, Sei, Morph, CertiK, Dune, and Animoca Brands.

According to the report, wallets are evolving into comprehensive financial operating systems, consolidating functions previously dispersed across exchanges, banks, and standalone applications. Payments, trading, yield generation, and privacy management are increasingly conducted through a single, user-controlled interface, reflecting crypto’s growing role as everyday money. In 2025, stablecoin onchain transaction volumes reached approximately $33 trillion, while global stablecoin supply increased by over 50% to more than $300 billion. Spending through major cryptocurrency card programs rose 525% year on year, underscoring the growing use of digital assets in real-world financial transactions. Stablecoins are becoming integrated into cards, local payment systems, and hybrid fiat-crypto rails, functioning as largely invisible settlement infrastructure.

AI, RWAs, And Wallets Drive The Evolution Of Everyday Onchain Finance

The report further highlights emerging infrastructure trends reshaping everyday onchain finance. AI agents are beginning to transact autonomously using machine-native payment protocols, creating new forms of economic activity that wallets must support, monitor, and control. Trust frameworks are also evolving alongside these developments, with Know Your Agent (KYA) emerging as a standard for delegated permissions and accountability. As financial activity becomes more persistent, wallets are increasingly functioning as behavioral credit layers, translating sustained onchain behavior into reduced friction, differentiated access, and enhanced privacy—recognized as a critical infrastructure component for scaling and user retention.

Markets are also adapting to this broader “everyday finance” context. Real-world assets are progressing beyond static tokenization toward perpetual and synthetic exposure as oracle networks and onchain derivatives mature. Decentralized perpetual markets processed trillions in notional volume in 2025, narrowing the gap with centralized exchanges and channeling more trading directly through wallets, which now provide routing, contextual insights, and portfolio management rather than isolated protocol access. Prediction markets have similarly expanded, with annual volumes exceeding $40 billion, converting real-world events into tradable probability signals.

“Crypto is increasingly being used for everyday financial activity,” said Jamie Elkaleh, CMO of Bitget Wallet in a written statement. “As payments, infrastructure, and markets move onchain, wallets are becoming the interface that makes this usable in daily life,” he added.

Bitget Wallet cited its own evolution as evidence of this trend, moving strategically toward an everyday finance application by centering its product architecture around payments, cash management, and frequent onchain activity. This includes a unified Pay hub integrating cryptocurrency cards, QR payments, bank transfers, and in-app shopping alongside yield and trading features. The shift follows the wallet surpassing 90 million global users, reflecting the need to support real-world financial activity at scale. Company data indicates that in 2025, stablecoin-based spending and yield generation outpaced trading, with card transactions increasing more than 28-fold and earn subscriptions rising nearly tenfold.

