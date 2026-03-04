Bitget Wallet Partners With DT One To Enable Global Mobile Top-Ups Using Stablecoins

In Brief Bitget Wallet has partnered with DT One to enable global mobile top-ups using stablecoins, allowing users to spend on telecommunications services directly from their onchain balances.

Digital finance application Bitget Wallet announced a partnership with DT One to enable mobile top-ups directly within the wallet using stablecoins, linking onchain balances to everyday telecommunications services.

Through DT One’s infrastructure, Bitget Wallet users can access mobile top-ups in over 170 countries, covering more than 500 local operators. The integration allows payments for airtime and data plans globally using USDT and USDC across blockchain networks including Base, Solana, Tron, BNB Chain, Arbitrum, Polygon, and Morph.

The launch highlights a broader trend toward practical applications of digital assets, as cryptocurrencies increasingly move beyond trading into real-world payments. Transactions can be completed directly from the Pay hub within the Bitget Wallet app without converting stablecoins into local fiat currencies, simplifying cross-border access to telecom services. The feature is powered by DT One’s global digital value network, which facilitates large-scale support for airtime, data bundles, and related services.

“Accessing essential services globally remains unnecessarily complex in our digital age,” said Matthieu Fournier, Chief Revenue Officer of DT One, in a written statement. “Our integration with Bitget Wallet bridges the gap between digital assets and tangible utility. By bringing instant mobile top-ups and data bundles to a platform millions already trust, we are delivering real-world value and borderless convenience at scale for the global crypto community,” he added.

“Mobile connectivity is a basic digital need. Enabling users to spend stablecoins directly on telecom services demonstrates how self-custodial wallets can function as practical financial tools,” said Alvin Kan, Chief Operating Officer of Bitget Wallet, in a written statement. “This is part of our broader strategy to connect onchain finance with daily consumption. We plan to continue expanding payment integrations and service partnerships as we build toward a more comprehensive onchain payments ecosystem,” he added.

The integration arrives as stablecoins continue to expand from exchange settlements into consumer-facing payment solutions. Industry data indicates that global stablecoin transaction volumes exceeded $33 trillion in 2025, with retail-sized transactions reaching record levels.

As digital wallets evolve into everyday financial interfaces, demand is increasing for services that convert onchain balances into practical spending power, particularly in regions where mobile phones serve as the primary gateway to digital finance.

