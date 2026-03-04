en en
News Report Technology
March 04, 2026

Bitget Wallet Partners With DT One To Enable Global Mobile Top-Ups Using Stablecoins

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: March 04, 2026 at 6:02 am Updated: March 04, 2026 at 6:02 am
by Anastasiia O
Edited and fact-checked: March 04, 2026 at 6:02 am

In Brief

Bitget Wallet has partnered with DT One to enable global mobile top-ups using stablecoins, allowing users to spend on telecommunications services directly from their onchain balances.

Bitget Wallet Partners With DT One To Enable Mobile Top-Ups In Over 170 Countries

Digital finance application Bitget Wallet announced a partnership with DT One to enable mobile top-ups directly within the wallet using stablecoins, linking onchain balances to everyday telecommunications services. 

Through DT One’s infrastructure, Bitget Wallet users can access mobile top-ups in over 170 countries, covering more than 500 local operators. The integration allows payments for airtime and data plans globally using USDT and USDC across blockchain networks including Base, Solana, Tron, BNB Chain, Arbitrum, Polygon, and Morph.

The launch highlights a broader trend toward practical applications of digital assets, as cryptocurrencies increasingly move beyond trading into real-world payments. Transactions can be completed directly from the Pay hub within the Bitget Wallet app without converting stablecoins into local fiat currencies, simplifying cross-border access to telecom services. The feature is powered by DT One’s global digital value network, which facilitates large-scale support for airtime, data bundles, and related services.

Highlighting Stablecoins As Practical Payment Tools For Global Mobile Services

“Accessing essential services globally remains unnecessarily complex in our digital age,” said Matthieu Fournier, Chief Revenue Officer of DT One, in a written statement. “Our integration with Bitget Wallet bridges the gap between digital assets and tangible utility. By bringing instant mobile top-ups and data bundles to a platform millions already trust, we are delivering real-world value and borderless convenience at scale for the global crypto community,” he added.

“Mobile connectivity is a basic digital need. Enabling users to spend stablecoins directly on telecom services demonstrates how self-custodial wallets can function as practical financial tools,” said Alvin Kan, Chief Operating Officer of Bitget Wallet, in a written statement. “This is part of our broader strategy to connect onchain finance with daily consumption. We plan to continue expanding payment integrations and service partnerships as we build toward a more comprehensive onchain payments ecosystem,” he added.

The integration arrives as stablecoins continue to expand from exchange settlements into consumer-facing payment solutions. Industry data indicates that global stablecoin transaction volumes exceeded $33 trillion in 2025, with retail-sized transactions reaching record levels. 

As digital wallets evolve into everyday financial interfaces, demand is increasing for services that convert onchain balances into practical spending power, particularly in regions where mobile phones serve as the primary gateway to digital finance.

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

