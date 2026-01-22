Bitget Wallet Introduces HYPE Staking, Strengthening Integration With Hyperliquid

In Brief Bitget Wallet has launched HYPE Staking, integrated with the Hyperliquid ecosystem, allowing users to earn stable, wallet-native rewards while accessing on-chain trading and DeFi features within a single interface.

Cryptocurrency wallet provider Bitget Wallet announced that it has introduced HYPE Staking, a new addition to its Earn portfolio that enables wallet-native staking through a validator operated by the Hyperliquid Foundation.

The product allows users to stake HYPE tokens directly within the wallet, receiving protocol-level rewards that compound daily. By sourcing rewards from an official foundation validator, the staking yield is structured to remain relatively stable and exhibit lower volatility, catering to demand for predictable on-chain returns amid cautious market conditions rather than short-term speculative incentives.

HYPE Staking is fully integrated into Bitget Wallet, allowing users to participate without relying on external platforms or desktop workflows. Staking activates immediately, with rewards accruing after a one-day lock period. Unstaking requests can be made following the lock, followed by a seven-day cooldown, after which both principal and accumulated rewards are automatically returned to the wallet.

Bitget Wallet Expands Hyperliquid Integration, Offering Unified On-Chain Access And Wallet-Native Staking

The launch reinforces Bitget Wallet’s integration with the Hyperliquid ecosystem. Beyond staking, the wallet provides unified access to Hyperliquid’s on-chain infrastructure, including token swaps, perpetual trading, cross-chain transfers, and HyperEVM-based decentralized applications (dApps), all within a single interface. Users can trade spot assets, access on-chain perpetuals with professional execution, and interact with HyperEVM-native dApps without leaving the wallet, reducing friction between trading, earning, and ecosystem engagement.

This release builds on Bitget Wallet’s broader staking offerings, which cover major blockchain networks and typically provide annualized yields between 2% and 10%, depending on protocol mechanics and market conditions. Across its Earn products, Bitget Wallet recorded quarterly subscription volumes approaching $200 million in 2025, a tenfold increase from the beginning of the year, reflecting growing user preference for staking and stablecoin-based yields as tools for capital efficiency.

“As on-chain markets mature, staking and trading are converging into a single user journey rather than isolated activities,” said Jamie Elkaleh, CMO of Bitget Wallet, in a written statement. “Our goal is to make wallets the primary interface for that shift — where users can earn, trade, and interact with leading ecosystems like Hyperliquid in a way that is transparent, sustainable, and aligned with real on-chain activity, not short-term incentives,” he added.

In addition to its Hyperliquid expansion, Bitget Wallet continues to scale staking across other major networks. On Solana, total assets staked through the wallet’s self-operated validator nodes have exceeded 100,000 SOL, demonstrating the growing adoption of wallet-native staking as users increasingly prioritize self-custody and long-term exposure to core blockchain ecosystems.

