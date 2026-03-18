Bitget Wallet Introduces Bank Transfer In Bangladesh, Allowing Stablecoin Transfers To bKash And Nagad

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by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Bitget Wallet has expanded its Bank Transfer feature to Bangladesh, allowing users to convert stablecoins into local currency and send funds directly to major mobile financial platforms, linking on-chain assets with everyday payment systems.

Bitget Wallet, a digital finance platform, has extended its Bank Transfer functionality to Bangladesh through partnerships with strategic licensee partners, enabling users to convert stablecoins into Bangladeshi Taka (BDT) and transfer funds directly to leading mobile financial services such as bKash and Nagad. The expansion allows users to move funds from on-chain assets into widely used local payment accounts, simplifying access to everyday financial services directly from a cryptocurrency wallet.

The Bank Transfer feature supports the conversion of stablecoins, including USDT and USDC, into BDT and facilitates transfers to mobile money accounts. This integration links digital assets with Bangladesh’s extensive mobile financial services ecosystem, where bKash and Nagad are commonly used for daily transactions. As of early 2026, the country’s mobile financial sector had over 238 million accounts within a population of approximately 174 million, processing daily transactions valued at more than $260 million. The system enables cryptocurrency holders to convert digital assets into local currency through established payment channels.

“Mobile-first financial services have become the backbone of everyday payments in markets like Bangladesh,” said Alvin Kan, COO of Bitget Wallet in a written statement. “By connecting stablecoins with widely used platforms such as bKash and Nagad, we are making it easier for users to move between on-chain assets and local payment systems, helping digital assets function more naturally within everyday financial activity,” he added.

The service accommodates typical use cases such as sending money to family or friends, cashing out stablecoin earnings, and converting crypto holdings into local currency for daily expenses. In many emerging markets, users often rely on peer-to-peer marketplaces to convert cryptocurrencies into local currency, a process that can carry counterparty risks and inconsistent pricing. Bitget Wallet’s integrated payout channels provide a direct conversion pathway, enabling users to convert stablecoins into local funds without manual matching or reliance on third-party intermediaries.

Broader Market Impact And Global Stablecoin Adoption

The Bangladesh launch illustrates broader trends in mobile-first financial services and stablecoin adoption globally. The country ranked 14th on the Global Crypto Adoption Index, driven primarily by retail payment and value-preservation use cases. Stablecoins have also accounted for approximately 30 percent of global on-chain transaction volume, highlighting their increasing use in practical applications such as remittances and cross-border payments.

The rollout follows previous Bank Transfer integrations in Nigeria and Mexico and forms part of Bitget Wallet’s wider strategy to build a global PayFi network, connecting on-chain assets with local financial systems. By linking stablecoins with regional payment infrastructure, Bitget Wallet continues to expand the real-world utility of cryptocurrencies across emerging markets.

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About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

