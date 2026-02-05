Bitget Wallet Expands Into B2B Infrastructure With Launch Of Advanced Trading And Market Data API

In Brief Bitget Wallet has launched a comprehensive B2B API suite providing DEX-based trading, real-time market data, and cross-chain asset transfers to support fintech and digital asset platforms with scalable onchain infrastructure.

Bitget Wallet, a consumer finance application, has expanded into business-to-business infrastructure with the launch of Bitget Wallet API, responding to growing demand from fintech companies and digital asset platforms seeking scalable onchain trading solutions.

The new API enables partners to access trading execution, market data, and cross-chain asset transfers through a single integration, reducing the need for firms to develop and maintain complex backend systems internally.

The initiative aligns with a broader industry trend of fintech platforms relying on specialized infrastructure rather than building full technology stacks in-house. According to BCG, B2B fintech services are projected to grow at an annual rate of 32%, reaching $285 billion in revenue by 2026, alongside significant expansion in Wallet-as-a-Service and embedded finance offerings.

The launch comes amid robust growth in decentralized exchange activity, with trading volumes on DEXs exceeding $400 billion in January 2026, marking a five-year high and underscoring the increasing importance of decentralized markets as a liquidity source.

“Onchain trading is reaching a wider audience, but the underlying infrastructure is still fragmented and difficult to operate at scale,” said Alvin Kan, COO of Bitget Wallet in a written statement. “By making the same systems that run our consumer wallet available to partners, we’re supporting companies that want to build professional trading products without taking on unnecessary operational complexity. This makes a step beyond being solely a user-facing wallet toward supporting the broader financial ecosystem,” he added.

Bitget Wallet Unveils Advanced API Suite Offering DEX-Based Trading, Real-Time Market Data, And Cross-Chain Asset Transfers

At the heart of the API is Bitget Wallet’s proprietary DEX-based trade execution engine, which currently accounts for roughly 80% of all trades executed within the platform. The Trading API aggregates liquidity from 80 decentralized trading protocols and supports transactions across Ethereum, Solana, Base, Polygon, Arbitrum, Morph, and BNB Chain.

Utilizing intelligent routing to compare quotes and determine optimal execution paths, the system is designed to improve pricing consistency and minimize failed trades. Bitget Wallet reported that recent transaction success rates across major networks have remained in the mid-to-high 90% range, with the service operating under a 99.9% availability target.

In order to ensure reliable execution, the API incorporates Sentinel, an automated monitoring system that continuously assesses liquidity sources and excludes unstable or abnormal pools before trades are executed. Transactions are also routed through MEV-protected nodes to mitigate risks such as front-running during periods of market volatility. These safeguards aim to address operational challenges that often arise as trading volumes increase.

Beyond execution, the Market API delivers real-time pricing and activity data across 33 blockchains, covering millions of cryptocurrencies as well as over 200 widely traded stocks through tokenized market data.

The platform provides granular insights at the address level, highlighting activity linked to experienced market participants and incorporating automated risk indicators to flag unusual assets or trading patterns. The suite also includes a Cross-chain API, enabling seamless asset conversion and transfer between blockchains in a single process, with built-in tracking to provide visibility into transaction progress from start to finish.

