Bitget Opens IPO Prime For Subscription, Expanding Access To Pre-IPO Opportunities

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by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Bitget launches IPO Prime, enabling tokenized pre-IPO access with preSPAX, offering exposure to SpaceX and allowing early participation with immediate trading and price discovery.

Cryptocurrency exchange Bitget opened subscriptions for its IPO Prime product, initiating the next phase of its platform designed to provide access to pre-IPO opportunities. The launch coincides with the debut offering, preSPAX, which marks the first asset available through the system.

The subscription period is scheduled to run from April 18, 2026, at 06:00 UTC until April 21, 2026, at 06:00 UTC. This will be followed by the allocation and distribution phase, taking place between 06:00 and 10:00 UTC on April 21. Spot trading for preSPAX is expected to begin at 12:00 UTC on the same day, allowing market participants to trade the asset shortly after allocations are finalized.

IPO Prime is structured to provide access to pre-IPO exposure through tokenized instruments that are designed to reflect the economic performance of underlying companies after they go public. The initial offering, preSPAX, is linked to SpaceX, offering exposure to a widely followed private company that has attracted significant market interest.

Participation in the offering is based on a subscription model in which users commit funds in stablecoins. Allocations are distributed proportionally based on total demand, introducing a mechanism that adjusts dynamically rather than relying on fixed allocation structures. This approach is intended to provide a more transparent distribution process aligned with overall participation levels.

Integration Of Tokenized Pre-IPO Access With Market-Based Allocation

A distinguishing feature of the IPO Prime framework is the combination of early-stage access with immediate liquidity. Following distribution, the tokenized asset becomes available for trading in a spot market, enabling participants to buy, sell, or adjust their positions prior to any potential public listing of the underlying company. This structure introduces continuous price discovery at a stage where traditional pre-IPO investments are typically illiquid.

According to the company, this model is designed to expand how market participants engage with early-stage investment opportunities by enabling more flexible position management. The assets offered through IPO Prime are issued via a compliant partner and are structured to track economic outcomes rather than represent direct ownership of equity, allowing broader participation within a regulated framework.

The introduction of IPO Prime reflects a broader trend in digital asset markets toward integrating multiple stages of the investment lifecycle within a single trading environment. As market participants increasingly seek to manage capital across diverse asset classes and investment horizons, platforms are expanding infrastructure to support both early-stage exposure and active trading. Within this context, IPO Prime is positioned as part of Bitget’s broader effort to develop a unified trading ecosystem capable of accommodating a wide range of financial instruments and market activities.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in crypto, AI, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

