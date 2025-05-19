en en
News Report Technology
May 19, 2025

Bitget Launches Live Streaming, Accelerating Real-Time Engagement For Crypto Content Creators

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: May 19, 2025 at 4:14 am Updated: May 19, 2025 at 4:14 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: May 19, 2025 at 4:14 am

In Brief

Bitget launched a live streaming feature that enables creators, influencers, and traders to host interactive sessions with screen sharing, audio, and co-hosting capabilities.

Bitget Introduces Live Streaming To Boost Real-Time Engagement For Crypto Content Creators

Cryptocurrency exchange Bitget introduced a live streaming feature designed to enhance real-time interaction between content creators and their audiences. This new functionality allows creators, influencers, and professional traders to host live sessions that include screen sharing, audio broadcasting, and co-hosting options, supporting more direct and interactive engagement with viewers. The platform also incorporates token recommendation tools, making it easier for users to discover and trade cryptocurrencies during the live broadcasts.

“Crypto is an extremely fast-paced financial ecosystem, where growth and loss happen in minutes and seconds,” said Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget, in a written statement. “The live feature creates a gig economy for content creators to provide an interactive experience for our users, while at the same time reaping the benefits of copy trading, enabling them to have an alternative passive source of income through their community. Our goal here is to provide contributors and users of our community with products that resonate with their trading requirements,” she added.

This feature aligns with Bitget’s broader approach to equipping content creators with tools that support the delivery of exclusive content and enhance audience interaction. The inclusion of integrated functions such as real-time chat, scheduling capabilities, and replay access ensures that content remains available and engaging even after the live session has ended.

Bitget LIVE: Enabling Monetization, Real-Time Interaction, And Integrated Crypto Trading

The LIVE feature introduces new monetization avenues for content creators on the platform. Through referral systems and token promotions conducted during live sessions, creators have the potential to earn revenue while expanding their visibility. Bitget has indicated plans to further assist creators by offering promotional support, including traffic-driving initiatives and themed live events aimed at increasing audience interaction. 

The Bitget Live experience is designed to provide an immersive environment focused on cryptocurrency content, allowing users to participate in sessions that explore market trends, trading strategies, and project evaluations. With functionalities such as real-time voice interaction, screen sharing, and the ability to host multiple speakers, the platform supports dynamic and interactive broadcasts. Additional features include the option to schedule sessions ahead of time, replay past content, and engage with listed tokens through instant trading tools during streams. All interactions take place within a chat-enabled environment that promotes continuous conversation and community engagement. 

Bitget Live expands upon the platform’s growing suite of creator-oriented offerings, which also includes an on-chain affiliate program that provides up to 40% in rebates. Together with features like Strategy Plaza and Insights, the platform aims to establish a comprehensive ecosystem that integrates monetization, engagement, and user experience for content creators.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

